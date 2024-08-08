International
Would US Be Able to Meet Demand for Combat Drones in a War?
Would US Be Able to Meet Demand for Combat Drones in a War?
Production of combat drones reportedly remains at "a relatively low level" in the US, where less than 5,000 such vehicles being manufactured on a montly basis.
A possible wartime need for combat drones would outstrip US production of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Defense One news outlet has reported, referring to the Washington-Beijing rivalry in the field.The US currently lags behind China in terms of the drones-related production output and quality, with expensive American UAVs often being not as good as their cheaper Chinese rivals, according to the outlet.When it comes to a price tag, US drones approved for military use reportedly cost three to five to times as much as Chinese UAVs with similar specifications.
Would US Be Able to Meet Demand for Combat Drones in a War?

Oleg Burunov
Production of combat drones reportedly remains at "a relatively low level" in the US, with less than 5,000 being manufactured per month.
A possible wartime need for combat drones would outstrip US production of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Defense One news outlet has reported, referring to the Washington-Beijing rivalry in the field.
The US currently lags behind China in terms of the drones-related production output and quality, with expensive American UAVs often being not as good as their cheaper Chinese rivals, according to the outlet.

"Products from Chinese manufacturers such as DJI and Autel are still able to perform better in almost every regard, making them the clear choice when purely price-to-performance ratio is a deciding factor," Defense One cited an unnamed source as saying.

A Russian FPV drone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2024
Military
Pentagon Seeks to Establish Army Drone Corps as US Lags Behind Russia and China
27 May, 17:07 GMT
When it comes to a price tag, US drones approved for military use reportedly cost three to five to times as much as Chinese UAVs with similar specifications.

With the US-made drones’ price standing at $65,000 apiece, American soldiers have expressed "heartache" over experimenting with these UAVs given the risk of breaking or losing them, another insider told Defense One.

