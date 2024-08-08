https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/would-us-be-able-to-meet-demand-for-combat-drones-in-a-war-1119678831.html

Would US Be Able to Meet Demand for Combat Drones in a War?

Would US Be Able to Meet Demand for Combat Drones in a War?

Sputnik International

Production of combat drones reportedly remains at "a relatively low level" in the US, where less than 5,000 such vehicles being manufactured on a montly basis.

2024-08-08T10:51+0000

2024-08-08T10:51+0000

2024-08-08T10:53+0000

military

us

china

drones

unmanned aerial vehicle

production

price tag

quality

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107478/92/1074789293_0:40:1024:616_1920x0_80_0_0_c2ee411e095ad4435b2c1640a80a5aa3.jpg

A possible wartime need for combat drones would outstrip US production of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Defense One news outlet has reported, referring to the Washington-Beijing rivalry in the field.The US currently lags behind China in terms of the drones-related production output and quality, with expensive American UAVs often being not as good as their cheaper Chinese rivals, according to the outlet.When it comes to a price tag, US drones approved for military use reportedly cost three to five to times as much as Chinese UAVs with similar specifications.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/pentagon-seeks-to-establish-army-drone-corps-as-us-lags-behind-russia-and-china-1118653632.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

production of combat drones in the us, production of combat drones in china, chinese manufacturers such as dji and autel,us drones approved for military use, global arms transfers,the stockholm international peace research institute