https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/would-us-be-able-to-meet-demand-for-combat-drones-in-a-war-1119678831.html
Would US Be Able to Meet Demand for Combat Drones in a War?
Would US Be Able to Meet Demand for Combat Drones in a War?
Sputnik International
Production of combat drones reportedly remains at "a relatively low level" in the US, where less than 5,000 such vehicles being manufactured on a montly basis.
2024-08-08T10:51+0000
2024-08-08T10:51+0000
2024-08-08T10:53+0000
military
us
china
drones
unmanned aerial vehicle
production
price tag
quality
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107478/92/1074789293_0:40:1024:616_1920x0_80_0_0_c2ee411e095ad4435b2c1640a80a5aa3.jpg
A possible wartime need for combat drones would outstrip US production of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Defense One news outlet has reported, referring to the Washington-Beijing rivalry in the field.The US currently lags behind China in terms of the drones-related production output and quality, with expensive American UAVs often being not as good as their cheaper Chinese rivals, according to the outlet.When it comes to a price tag, US drones approved for military use reportedly cost three to five to times as much as Chinese UAVs with similar specifications.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/pentagon-seeks-to-establish-army-drone-corps-as-us-lags-behind-russia-and-china-1118653632.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107478/92/1074789293_76:0:948:654_1920x0_80_0_0_b872be660ade09550d37186291d366d6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
production of combat drones in the us, production of combat drones in china, chinese manufacturers such as dji and autel,us drones approved for military use, global arms transfers,the stockholm international peace research institute
production of combat drones in the us, production of combat drones in china, chinese manufacturers such as dji and autel,us drones approved for military use, global arms transfers,the stockholm international peace research institute
Would US Be Able to Meet Demand for Combat Drones in a War?
10:51 GMT 08.08.2024 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 08.08.2024)
Production of combat drones reportedly remains at "a relatively low level" in the US, with less than 5,000 being manufactured per month.
A possible wartime need for combat drones would outstrip US production of these unmanned aerial vehicles
(UAVs), the Defense One
news outlet has reported, referring to the Washington-Beijing rivalry in the field.
The US currently lags behind China in terms of the drones-related production output and quality, with expensive American UAVs often being not as good as their cheaper Chinese rivals
, according to the outlet.
"Products from Chinese manufacturers such as DJI and Autel are still able to perform better in almost every regard, making them the clear choice when purely price-to-performance ratio is a deciding factor," Defense One cited an unnamed source as saying.
When it comes to a price tag, US drones approved for military use reportedly cost three to five to times as much as Chinese UAVs with similar specifications.
With the US-made drones’ price standing at $65,000 apiece, American soldiers have expressed "heartache" over experimenting with these UAVs given the risk of breaking or losing them, another insider told Defense One.