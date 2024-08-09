https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/england-on-edge-as-riots-spread-across-the-country--1119684540.html

England on Edge as Riots Spread Across the Country

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events from around the globe, including riots in the UK.

England on Edge as Riots Spread Across the Country Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss breaking news from around the globe, including riots in the U.K.

The show begins with political analyst and Co-Host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon weighing in on the latest out of Gaza and Kamala Harris's platform on Palestine.Then, Misty Winston a political activist and co-host of The Misty Winston Show weighs in on Cori Bush's loss and the role of AIPAC in US elections.Later, Army Infantry Veteran and Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon breaks down JD Vance's accusations against Tim Walz's military service as 'stolen valor.'The show closes with Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute George Szamuely sharing his perspective on the ongoing riots in the UK.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

