https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/jd-vance-calls-walzs-military-service-into-question-1119682407.html

JD Vance Calls Walz's Military Service into Question

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss current events nationwide, including JD Vance's accusations against Tim Walz.

2024-08-09T04:12+0000

2024-08-09T04:12+0000

2024-08-09T09:11+0000

The show begins with political consultant John Davis joining to discuss Kamala Harris's new running mate Tim Walz, and JD Vance's press conference. He also gives a deep-dive analysis of how Trump and Harris are polling.Then, citizen journalist and Revolutionary Blackout Network founder Nick Cruse shares his perspective on former Missouri Representative Cori Bush's loss in the Congressional primary.The second hour starts with political analyst, host of 'Pasta-2-Go', and 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula weighing in on X owner Elon Musk suing his former advertisers.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Jeremy Kuzmarov sharing his analysis on the latest out of Gaza, including updates on the ceasefire deal, and Iran's anticipated retaliation against Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

News

en_EN

