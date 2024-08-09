Passenger Plane Crashes in Brazil's São Paulo, Eyewitness Videos Emerge
17:28 GMT 09.08.2024 (Updated: 17:39 GMT 09.08.2024)
© AP Photo / Ross D. FranklinA passenger plane flies directly over a home as it brings increased noise to residential neighborhoods like this one near Phoenix as new FAA flight routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are affecting dozens of neighborhoods with the new noise that residents previously did not have to be subjected to Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, in Laveen, Ariz.
© AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
Subscribe
Being updated
The ATR-72 aircraft operated by Voepass, carrying 58 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed on Friday in Brazil while on a flight from Cascavel in Paraná to Guarulhos in São Paulo; according to media reports, no distress messages were received from the crew regarding any issues with the aircraft.
The crash occurred in the Capela neighborhood of Vinhedo, São Paulo, early in the afternoon of Friday, August 9th. According to the São Paulo Fire Department, seven teams are currently at the scene.
The video posted by the portal shows how the plane begins to spin around its axis, falls, and then thick smoke rises above the ground.
❗️A passenger plane with a capacity of 68 passengers has crashed in Brazil's São Paulo state, according to local media reports. However, the exact number of people on board remains unclear.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 9, 2024
Videos allegedly capturing the moment of the crash have surfaced online.
Videos from… pic.twitter.com/Tjid7pAbpP