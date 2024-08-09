International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/passenger-plane-crashes-in-brazil---reports-1119696791.html
Passenger Plane Crashes in Brazil's São Paulo, Eyewitness Videos Emerge
Passenger Plane Crashes in Brazil's São Paulo, Eyewitness Videos Emerge
Sputnik International
A passenger plane with a capacity of up to 68 people crashed in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, Brazilian news portal G1 reported on Friday.
2024-08-09T17:28+0000
2024-08-09T17:39+0000
world
brazil
sao paulo
latin america
plane crash
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103828386_0:122:2900:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_217d5bd4aa90572c98009158969d09b5.jpg
The crash occurred in the Capela neighborhood of Vinhedo, São Paulo, early in the afternoon of Friday, August 9th. According to the São Paulo Fire Department, seven teams are currently at the scene.The video posted by the portal shows how the plane begins to spin around its axis, falls, and then thick smoke rises above the ground.
brazil
sao paulo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103828386_200:0:2701:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_8894d5398b1d0d7d0da84d0f4c5142a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, latin america, sao paolo, plane crash
brazil, latin america, sao paolo, plane crash

Passenger Plane Crashes in Brazil's São Paulo, Eyewitness Videos Emerge

17:28 GMT 09.08.2024 (Updated: 17:39 GMT 09.08.2024)
© AP Photo / Ross D. FranklinA passenger plane flies directly over a home as it brings increased noise to residential neighborhoods like this one near Phoenix as new FAA flight routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are affecting dozens of neighborhoods with the new noise that residents previously did not have to be subjected to Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, in Laveen, Ariz.
A passenger plane flies directly over a home as it brings increased noise to residential neighborhoods like this one near Phoenix as new FAA flight routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are affecting dozens of neighborhoods with the new noise that residents previously did not have to be subjected to Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, in Laveen, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2024
© AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
Subscribe
Being updated
The ATR-72 aircraft operated by Voepass, carrying 58 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed on Friday in Brazil while on a flight from Cascavel in Paraná to Guarulhos in São Paulo; according to media reports, no distress messages were received from the crew regarding any issues with the aircraft.
The crash occurred in the Capela neighborhood of Vinhedo, São Paulo, early in the afternoon of Friday, August 9th. According to the São Paulo Fire Department, seven teams are currently at the scene.
The video posted by the portal shows how the plane begins to spin around its axis, falls, and then thick smoke rises above the ground.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала