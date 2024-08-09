International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russia-china-agree-to-strengthen-coordination-in-use-of-space-1119692651.html
Russia, China Agree to Strengthen Coordination in Use of Space
Russia, China Agree to Strengthen Coordination in Use of Space
Sputnik International
Russia and China have agreed to strengthen coordination in the use and exploration of outer space, as well as ensuring the safety of such activities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
2024-08-09T10:59+0000
2024-08-09T10:59+0000
world
russia
china
space
space exploration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104497/44/1044974432_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a51de76a12fea2d995be12d710f07dc2.jpg
"An agreement was reached to strengthen coordination in this area both bilaterally and at relevant multilateral venues," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The statement added that the foreign ministries of Russia and China held consultations in Moscow on peaceful space issues. During the consultations, a number of topics in the areas of the use and exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes, international legal regulation and ensuring the long-term sustainability and safety of space activities were discussed, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200114/russia-china-consider-building-joint-on-orbit-assembling-space-telescope---project-member-1078029482.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104497/44/1044974432_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_51c8c6d4a2ec29c396daead73a8f7b60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-china cooperation, space, outer space, space exploration
russia-china cooperation, space, outer space, space exploration

Russia, China Agree to Strengthen Coordination in Use of Space

10:59 GMT 09.08.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov / Go to the mediabankRussian regions. Irkutsk region
Russian regions. Irkutsk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China have agreed to strengthen coordination in the use and exploration of outer space, as well as ensuring the safety of such activities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"An agreement was reached to strengthen coordination in this area both bilaterally and at relevant multilateral venues," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2020
World
Russia, China Consider Building Joint On-Orbit Assembling Space Telescope - Project Member
14 January 2020, 03:09 GMT
The statement added that the foreign ministries of Russia and China held consultations in Moscow on peaceful space issues. During the consultations, a number of topics in the areas of the use and exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes, international legal regulation and ensuring the long-term sustainability and safety of space activities were discussed, the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала