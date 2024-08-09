https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russia-china-agree-to-strengthen-coordination-in-use-of-space-1119692651.html

Russia, China Agree to Strengthen Coordination in Use of Space

Sputnik International

Russia and China have agreed to strengthen coordination in the use and exploration of outer space, as well as ensuring the safety of such activities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"An agreement was reached to strengthen coordination in this area both bilaterally and at relevant multilateral venues," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The statement added that the foreign ministries of Russia and China held consultations in Moscow on peaceful space issues. During the consultations, a number of topics in the areas of the use and exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes, international legal regulation and ensuring the long-term sustainability and safety of space activities were discussed, the ministry said.

