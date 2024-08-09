https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russia-hosts-event-to-mark-80-years-of-diplomatic-relations-with-lebanon-1119689771.html
Russia Hosts Event to Mark 80 Years of Diplomatic Relations With Lebanon
Russia Hosts Event to Mark 80 Years of Diplomatic Relations With Lebanon
Sputnik International
The Soviet Union was among the first to recognize Lebanon's independence in 1943, and bilateral diplomatic ties were established on August 5, 1944.
2024-08-09T10:04+0000
2024-08-09T10:04+0000
2024-08-09T10:04+0000
world
russia
lebanon
diplomatic relations
anniversary
russian foreign ministry
scientists
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116300409_0:0:3255:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_0d784aba2cb672fb020894aa23769003.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where a ceremonial event to mark the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Lebanon is being held at a culture center of the Main Administration for Service to the Diplomatic Corps with the Russian Foreign Ministry.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Bashar Jaafari and a Lebanese public figure are due to deliver speeches at the event.The gathering will also be attended by representatives of diplomatic missions of Arab countries, legislative and executive authorities, public organizations, as well as scientists and cultural figures.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116300409_408:0:2849:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_dae67adf44ef91f409baa3fe978f2246.jpg
Russia Hosts Event to Mark 80 Years of Diplomatic Relations With Lebanon
Sputnik International
Russia Hosts Event to Mark 80 Years of Diplomatic Relations With Lebanon
2024-08-09T10:04+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-lebanon relations, russia-lebanon diplomatic relations, the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between russia and lebanon, the russian foreign ministry, speeches
russia-lebanon relations, russia-lebanon diplomatic relations, the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between russia and lebanon, the russian foreign ministry, speeches
Russia Hosts Event to Mark 80 Years of Diplomatic Relations With Lebanon
The Soviet Union was among the first to recognize Lebanon's independence in 1943, and bilateral diplomatic ties were established on August 5, 1944.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where a ceremonial event to mark the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Lebanon is being held at a culture center of the Main Administration for Service to the Diplomatic Corps with the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Bashar Jaafari and a Lebanese public figure are due to deliver speeches at the event.
The gathering will also be attended by representatives of diplomatic missions of Arab countries, legislative and executive authorities, public organizations, as well as scientists and cultural figures.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!