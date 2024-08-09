https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russia-hosts-event-to-mark-80-years-of-diplomatic-relations-with-lebanon-1119689771.html

Russia Hosts Event to Mark 80 Years of Diplomatic Relations With Lebanon

The Soviet Union was among the first to recognize Lebanon's independence in 1943, and bilateral diplomatic ties were established on August 5, 1944.

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where a ceremonial event to mark the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Lebanon is being held at a culture center of the Main Administration for Service to the Diplomatic Corps with the Russian Foreign Ministry.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Bashar Jaafari and a Lebanese public figure are due to deliver speeches at the event.The gathering will also be attended by representatives of diplomatic missions of Arab countries, legislative and executive authorities, public organizations, as well as scientists and cultural figures.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

