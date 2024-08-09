https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russian-air-defenses-shot-down-75-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1119688501.html

Russian Air Defenses Shot Down 75 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian air defenses destroyed 75 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea, and seven drone boats in the Black Sea overnight, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"This night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets in the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 75 aircraft-type UAVs," the ministry said. It said 26 drones were destroyed over the Belgorod Region, 19 over the Lipetsk Region, seven over the Kursk Region, five over the Bryansk Region, four over the Voronezh Region, one over the Oryol Region, five over Crimea, and eight more were shot down over the Black Sea. "In addition, seven unmanned surface vessels heading towards the Crimean Peninsula were destroyed... in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

