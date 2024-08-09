International
LIVE: Russia Hosts Event to Mark 80 Years of Diplomatic Relations With Lebanon
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Russian Forces Stifle Ukrainian Saboteur Plans in Kursk
Russian Forces Stifle Ukrainian Saboteur Plans in Kursk
On the Thursday, August 8th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of stories from around the globe, including the Russian military's confrontation with over 1,000 Ukrainian saboteurs in the Kursk region.
Russian Forces Stifle Ukrainian Saboteur Plans in Kursk
On the Thursday, August 8th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of stories from around the globe, including the Russian military's confrontation with over 1,000 Ukrainian saboteurs in the Kursk region.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to syndicated columnist and cartoonist Ted Rall about the recent FBI raid on former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter's New York home.Rachel then spoke to cartoonist and political commentator Scott Stantis about Kamala Harris' recent visit to Michigan, where she snapped at a member of the audience for criticizing her stance on the war in Gaza.To open the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the latest from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to advance amid significant losses in the Donbass.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to independent journalist Julia Kassem about the ongoing tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, as the world awaits the potential Iranian retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:15 GMT 09.08.2024 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 09.08.2024)
On the Thursday, August 8th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of stories from around the globe, including the Russian military's confrontation with over 1,000 Ukrainian saboteurs in the Kursk region.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to syndicated columnist and cartoonist Ted Rall about the recent FBI raid on former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter's New York home.
Rachel then spoke to cartoonist and political commentator Scott Stantis about Kamala Harris' recent visit to Michigan, where she snapped at a member of the audience for criticizing her stance on the war in Gaza.
To open the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the latest from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to advance amid significant losses in the Donbass.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to independent journalist Julia Kassem about the ongoing tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, as the world awaits the potential Iranian retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
