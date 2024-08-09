https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russian-forces-stifle-ukrainian-saboteur-plans-in-kursk-1119685816.html

Russian Forces Stifle Ukrainian Saboteur Plans in Kursk

Russian Forces Stifle Ukrainian Saboteur Plans in Kursk

Sputnik International

On the Thursday, August 8th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of stories from around the globe, including the Russian military's confrontation with over 1,000 Ukrainian saboteurs in the Kursk region.

2024-08-09T04:15+0000

2024-08-09T04:15+0000

2024-08-09T10:26+0000

the backstory

israel

lebanon

ukraine

kursk

kamala harris

michigan

iran

scott ritter

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119686678_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e97bac0e318b2f06ac9192be1ca1f820.png

Russian Forces Stifle Ukrainian Saboteur Plans in Kursk Sputnik International On the Thursday, August 8th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of stories from around the globe, including the Russian military's confrontation with over 1,000 Ukrainian saboteurs in the Kursk region.

In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to syndicated columnist and cartoonist Ted Rall about the recent FBI raid on former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter's New York home.Rachel then spoke to cartoonist and political commentator Scott Stantis about Kamala Harris' recent visit to Michigan, where she snapped at a member of the audience for criticizing her stance on the war in Gaza.To open the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the latest from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to advance amid significant losses in the Donbass.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to independent journalist Julia Kassem about the ongoing tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, as the world awaits the potential Iranian retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

lebanon

ukraine

kursk

michigan

iran

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, ukraine invade kursk region, ukrainian attack on kursk, kamala harris polling, fbi raids scott ritter