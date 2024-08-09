https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/scott-ritter-raided-by-fbi-berlin-struggles-with-defense-spending-aipac-money-defeats-cori-bush-1119686333.html
Scott Ritter Raided by FBI; Berlin Struggles with Defense Spending; AIPAC Money Defeats Cori Bush
Scott Ritter Raided by FBI; Berlin Struggles with Defense Spending; AIPAC Money Defeats Cori Bush
Sputnik International
FBI agents searched the home of author and activist Scott Ritter for evidence regarding allegations of FARA violations.
2024-08-09T04:14+0000
2024-08-09T04:14+0000
2024-08-09T10:19+0000
the critical hour
radio
israel
japan
donald trump
venezuela
ukraine
iran
scott ritter
haiti
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119686176_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c1f1327592ea65c652dc9a96bc6c7ef9.png
Scott Ritter Raided by FBI; Berlin Struggles with Defense Spending; AIPAC Money Defeats Cori Bush
Sputnik International
FBI agents searched the home of author and activist Scott Ritter for evidence regarding allegations of FARA violations.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the FBI raiding his house.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the nuclear bombing of Japan and the current Japanese government bending a knee to US imperialism.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss the Haitian puppet government working on behalf of the US against Venezuela.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the US attack on Venezuelan democracy and racist riots in the UK.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss AIPAC hijacking the US elections, and immigration issues.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss AIPAC money in the US elections and conflict in the Middle East.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the GAZA freedom flotilla and the potential for ceasefire talks.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss German economic struggles and instability in the EU.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
japan
venezuela
ukraine
iran
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119686176_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5e84de373b31fea5ec7da0c627904e8a.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, scott ritter fbi raid, is scott ritter foreign agent, japan nuclear bombing day, eu economic crisis, uk riots
the critical hour, scott ritter fbi raid, is scott ritter foreign agent, japan nuclear bombing day, eu economic crisis, uk riots
Scott Ritter Raided by FBI; Berlin Struggles with Defense Spending; AIPAC Money Defeats Cori Bush
04:14 GMT 09.08.2024 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 09.08.2024)
FBI agents searched the home of author and activist Scott Ritter for evidence regarding allegations of FARA violations.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the FBI raiding his house.
KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the nuclear bombing of Japan and the current Japanese government bending a knee to US imperialism.
Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss the Haitian puppet government working on behalf of the US against Venezuela.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the US attack on Venezuelan democracy and racist riots in the UK.
Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss AIPAC hijacking the US elections, and immigration issues.
Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss AIPAC money in the US elections and conflict in the Middle East.
Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the GAZA freedom flotilla and the potential for ceasefire talks.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss German economic struggles and instability in the EU.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM