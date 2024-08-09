https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/scott-ritter-raided-by-fbi-berlin-struggles-with-defense-spending-aipac-money-defeats-cori-bush-1119686333.html

Scott Ritter Raided by FBI; Berlin Struggles with Defense Spending; AIPAC Money Defeats Cori Bush

Scott Ritter Raided by FBI; Berlin Struggles with Defense Spending; AIPAC Money Defeats Cori Bush

Sputnik International

FBI agents searched the home of author and activist Scott Ritter for evidence regarding allegations of FARA violations.

2024-08-09T04:14+0000

2024-08-09T04:14+0000

2024-08-09T10:19+0000

the critical hour

radio

israel

japan

donald trump

venezuela

ukraine

iran

scott ritter

haiti

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119686176_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c1f1327592ea65c652dc9a96bc6c7ef9.png

Scott Ritter Raided by FBI; Berlin Struggles with Defense Spending; AIPAC Money Defeats Cori Bush Sputnik International FBI agents searched the home of author and activist Scott Ritter for evidence regarding allegations of FARA violations.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the FBI raiding his house.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the nuclear bombing of Japan and the current Japanese government bending a knee to US imperialism.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss the Haitian puppet government working on behalf of the US against Venezuela.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the US attack on Venezuelan democracy and racist riots in the UK.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss AIPAC hijacking the US elections, and immigration issues.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss AIPAC money in the US elections and conflict in the Middle East.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the GAZA freedom flotilla and the potential for ceasefire talks.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss German economic struggles and instability in the EU.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

japan

venezuela

ukraine

iran

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, scott ritter fbi raid, is scott ritter foreign agent, japan nuclear bombing day, eu economic crisis, uk riots