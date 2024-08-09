https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/the-trump-harris-showdown-1119687527.html
The Trump-Harris Showdown
However, while Trump offered three dates - September 4, 10, and 25 - Harris has appeared to only agree to participate on September 10, the date that was first agreed to when the race had Trump facing off with Biden.Asked about the other two dates, Harris shifted away and gave no response. In another instance, the vice president said she was "happy" to discuss additional showdowns after the September 10th debate.It's anyone's guess if the September 10 debate will mirror a repeat of Biden's lackluster June performance.
While the average election year typically holds a few debates between the frontrunners, 2024 has proven somewhat of a reset. Prior to US President Joe Biden's departure from the race, only two had been scheduled after much brush-off between the contenders. Now, it looks like just one may end up on the books.
After much talk about debates ahead of the November election, former US President Donald Trump agreed to three events to face off against his 2024 rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.
However, while Trump offered three dates
- September 4, 10, and 25 - Harris has appeared to only agree to participate on September 10, the date that was first agreed to when the race had Trump facing off with Biden.
"I have always been on record. I am looking forward to debating Donald Trump and we have a date of September 10. I hear he's finally committed to it and I'm looking forward to it," Harris told a reporter.
Asked about the other two dates, Harris shifted away and gave no response. In another instance, the vice president said she was "happy" to discuss additional showdowns after the September 10th debate.
It's anyone's guess if the September 10 debate will mirror a repeat of Biden's lackluster June performance
