The Trump-Harris Showdown

After much talk about debates ahead of the November election, former US President Donald Trump agreed to three events to face off against his 2024 rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.However, while Trump offered three dates - September 4, 10, and 25 - Harris has appeared to only agree to participate on September 10, the date that was first agreed to when the race had Trump facing off with Biden.Asked about the other two dates, Harris shifted away and gave no response. In another instance, the vice president said she was "happy" to discuss additional showdowns after the September 10th debate.It's anyone's guess if the September 10 debate will mirror a repeat of Biden's lackluster June performance.

