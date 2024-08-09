UK Counterprotests, US Politics Gets Nasty, Boeing's Safety Lapses

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/uk-counterprotests-us-politics-gets-nasty-boeings-safety-lapses-1119685194.html
Veteran FBI special agent and whistleblower Jane Turner joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter's home being raided by the FBI yesterday, why a possible Foreign Agents Registration Act violation would warrant someone’s passport being seized, whether new allegations that Hunter Biden accepted payments from a Romanian businessman to try to influence the US government should merit FARA charges as well, and a federal circuit court ruling that the CIA’s 2014 torture report is not subject to FOIA requests.Author, former bureau chief, and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter discusses key details in recent polling on the 2024 presidential race, the role unions will play in the election, what’s emerging about both teams’ running mates, just how far both camps should wade into vulgar online discourse about the other, and the growing likelihood of a presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.UK-based researcher, journalist, and Editor-in-Chief of Truth Defence Mohamed Elmaazi discusses the ongoing riots in the UK and the huge counterprotest response, how the role of the media is being emphasized while the role of think tanks and other policy shops has been obscured, and the gulf between the perception and the reality of violent crime in the UK.International geopolitical consultant, global speaker, and author Dr. David Oualaalou discusses preparations in Iran and Lebanon for the possibility of wider war, why surrounding nations are closing their airspace, what countries might be weighing in with the Iranian government and to what purpose, Israel’s expulsion of Norwegian diplomats over Norway’s support for Palestinians, the latest US attack on Yemen, and whether her support for the war in Gaza will continue to be a major problem for the Harris campaign.Founder of aviation consulting firm Mackey International Keith Mackey discusses public hearings held by the National Transportation Safety Board over the Boeing 737 MAX door plug disaster in January, what we've learned so far from these hearings, whether the FAA should be held partly to blame, and the excuses Boeing is offering.The Misfits also discuss suspected federal air marshals improperly targeting US citizens for surveillance.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
UK Counterprotests, US Politics Gets Nasty, Boeing's Safety Lapses
04:13 GMT 09.08.2024 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 09.08.2024)
Chilling new details about the Alaska Air door blowout in January emerge from Boeing’s NTSB hearing this week.
Veteran FBI special agent and whistleblower Jane Turner joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter's home being raided by the FBI yesterday, why a possible Foreign Agents Registration Act violation would warrant someone’s passport being seized, whether new allegations that Hunter Biden accepted payments from a Romanian businessman to try to influence the US government should merit FARA charges as well, and a federal circuit court ruling that the CIA’s 2014 torture report is not subject to FOIA requests.
Author, former bureau chief, and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter discusses key details in recent polling on the 2024 presidential race, the role unions will play in the election, what’s emerging about both teams’ running mates, just how far both camps should wade into vulgar online discourse about the other, and the growing likelihood of a presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
UK-based researcher, journalist, and Editor-in-Chief of Truth Defence Mohamed Elmaazi discusses the ongoing riots in the UK and the huge counterprotest response, how the role of the media is being emphasized while the role of think tanks and other policy shops has been obscured, and the gulf between the perception and the reality of violent crime in the UK.
International geopolitical consultant, global speaker, and author Dr. David Oualaalou discusses preparations in Iran and Lebanon for the possibility of wider war, why surrounding nations are closing their airspace, what countries might be weighing in with the Iranian government and to what purpose, Israel’s expulsion of Norwegian diplomats over Norway’s support for Palestinians, the latest US attack on Yemen, and whether her support for the war in Gaza will continue to be a major problem for the Harris campaign.
Founder of aviation consulting firm Mackey International Keith Mackey discusses public hearings held by the National Transportation Safety Board over the Boeing 737 MAX door plug disaster in January, what we've learned so far from these hearings, whether the FAA should be held partly to blame, and the excuses Boeing is offering.
The Misfits also discuss suspected federal air marshals improperly targeting US citizens for surveillance.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
