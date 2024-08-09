https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/us-must-apologize-to-japanese-people-for-atomic-bombings---lawmaker-suzuki-1119688018.html

US Must Apologize to Japanese People for Atomic Bombings - Lawmaker Suzuki

The United States must apologize to the Japanese people for the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Muneo Suzuki, a member of the upper house of the Japanese parliament, told Sputnik.

"Last year, the G7 summit was held in Hiroshima. Then President [Joe] Biden should have said that the fact that the United States had used nuclear weapons, which is unacceptable to use, was a mistake, and he should have apologized to the Japanese people from the bottom of his heart. At least one word about it. America, which dropped atomic bombs, has never apologized! It must apologize," the lawmaker said. Suzuki said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should use diplomatic efforts to have the United States apologize. "Fumio Kishida often says that he is 'the prime minister from Hiroshima, which suffered from nuclear weapons.' But it was the United States that made Hiroshima suffer from nuclear weapons. And he should tell America that it must apologize to the Japanese people. Prime Minister Kishida should make diplomatic efforts for this. Next year will mark the 80th anniversary of the bombing. And I believe that the United States must apologize and express regret," he said.In August 1945, US pilots dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The atomic explosion and its aftermath killed 140,000 people out of a population of 350,000 in Hiroshima, and 74,000 in Nagasaki. The vast majority of the victims of the atomic bombings were civilians. "Peace ceremonies" are held annually in Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the anniversary of the tragic events - August 6 and 9.

