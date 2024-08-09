International
Washington DC Remains Under Flash Flood Warning After Tornado Alert Cleared
Washington DC Remains Under Flash Flood Warning After Tornado Alert Cleared
Sputnik International
A flash flood warning has been issued for Washington DC until 11:00 a.m. EDT (15:00 GMT) Friday, while a tornado alert has been discontinued, the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) said.
"A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for this area until 11:00 AM EDT. This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order," the notice said. A tornado warning for the area was in place until 8:45 a.m. EDT. The United States Capitol Police (USCP) had urged personnel within the Capitol Complex to move to their offices’ shelter amid the tornado alert. After the warning cleared, police said that normal operations may resume throughout the Capitol Complex.
13:53 GMT 09.08.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A flash flood warning has been issued for Washington DC until 11:00 a.m. EDT (15:00 GMT) Friday, while a tornado alert has been discontinued, the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) said.
"A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for this area until 11:00 AM EDT. This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order," the notice said.
A tornado warning for the area was in place until 8:45 a.m. EDT. The United States Capitol Police (USCP) had urged personnel within the Capitol Complex to move to their offices' shelter amid the tornado alert.
After the warning cleared, police said that normal operations may resume throughout the Capitol Complex.
