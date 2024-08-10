https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/iran-vows-to-retaliate-against-israel-despite-attempts-to-simmer-tensions-1119701043.html
Iran Vows to Retaliate Against Israel Despite Attempts to Simmer Tensions
Iran Vows to Retaliate Against Israel Despite Attempts to Simmer Tensions
Sputnik International
On the Friday, August 9th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Iran's insistence on responding to the assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh.
2024-08-10T04:04+0000
2024-08-10T04:04+0000
2024-08-10T10:08+0000
the backstory
iran
israel
kursk
ukraine
kamala harris
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119701344_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_596b77836fc07c79fb427eeae86dbc6b.png
Iran Vows to Retaliate Against Israel Despite Attempts to Simmer Tensions
Sputnik International
On the Friday, August 9th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Iran's insistence on responding to the assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to journalist, activist and US congressional candidate Jose Vega about Kamala Harris' candidacy and her political platform.Rachel then spoke to radio host and political analyst Garland Nixon about the FBI raid on the home of former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter and the implications this will have on free speech.The co-founder of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils helped Rachel open the final hour of the show with a discussion on the Ukrainian saboteur attack on the Russian Kursk region.In the final segment of the week, Rachel was joined by Iran-based journalist Ehsan Safarnejad about Iran's vow to retaliate against Israel over the assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
iran
israel
kursk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119701344_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cb3e850339ff16751acdfb2106f90c5b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kamala harris political platform, fbi raided scott ritter house, ukrainian attack on russian kursk region, iran retaliation for hamas leader killing, israel
kamala harris political platform, fbi raided scott ritter house, ukrainian attack on russian kursk region, iran retaliation for hamas leader killing, israel
Iran Vows to Retaliate Against Israel Despite Attempts to Simmer Tensions
04:04 GMT 10.08.2024 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 10.08.2024)
On the Friday, August 9th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Iran's insistence on responding to the assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to journalist, activist and US congressional candidate Jose Vega about Kamala Harris' candidacy and her political platform.
Rachel then spoke to radio host and political analyst Garland Nixon about the FBI raid on the home of former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter and the implications this will have on free speech.
The co-founder of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils helped Rachel open the final hour of the show with a discussion on the Ukrainian saboteur attack on the Russian Kursk region.
In the final segment of the week, Rachel was joined by Iran-based journalist Ehsan Safarnejad about Iran's vow to retaliate against Israel over the assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM