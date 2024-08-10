https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/iran-vows-to-retaliate-against-israel-despite-attempts-to-simmer-tensions-1119701043.html

Iran Vows to Retaliate Against Israel Despite Attempts to Simmer Tensions

Sputnik International

On the Friday, August 9th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Iran's insistence on responding to the assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh.

2024-08-10T04:04+0000

2024-08-10T04:04+0000

2024-08-10T10:08+0000

the backstory

iran

israel

kursk

ukraine

kamala harris

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119701344_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_596b77836fc07c79fb427eeae86dbc6b.png

In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to journalist, activist and US congressional candidate Jose Vega about Kamala Harris' candidacy and her political platform.Rachel then spoke to radio host and political analyst Garland Nixon about the FBI raid on the home of former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter and the implications this will have on free speech.The co-founder of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils helped Rachel open the final hour of the show with a discussion on the Ukrainian saboteur attack on the Russian Kursk region.In the final segment of the week, Rachel was joined by Iran-based journalist Ehsan Safarnejad about Iran's vow to retaliate against Israel over the assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

iran

israel

kursk

ukraine

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Rachel Blevins

kamala harris political platform, fbi raided scott ritter house, ukrainian attack on russian kursk region, iran retaliation for hamas leader killing, israel