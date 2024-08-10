https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/trump-and-harris-agree-to-first-presidential-debate-1119700021.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss top news from around the world, including Kamala Harris and Donald Trump agreeing to debate.

The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist, economist, and geopolitical analyst Leila Hatoum sharing her perspective on the latest tensions out of the Middle East, as countries urge Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire talks.Then, International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda shares his perspective on Russia's defense against Ukraine's attempted incursion in Kursk.The second hour starts with American attorney and founder of DD Geopolitics John Jackman weighing in on the FBI raid of Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter.The show closes with political scientist from the University of Central Florida in Orlando Danny Krikorian discussing the latest out of the 2024 presidential elections, including Kamala Harris's stance on Israel, the upcoming Trump rally in Montana, and the candidates' agreement to a debate.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

