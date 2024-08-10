https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/trump-and-harris-agree-to-first-presidential-debate-1119700021.html
Trump and Harris Agree to First Presidential Debate
Trump and Harris Agree to First Presidential Debate
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss top news from around the world, including Kamala Harris and Donald Trump agreeing to debate.
2024-08-10T04:02+0000
2024-08-10T04:02+0000
2024-08-10T10:01+0000
fault lines
us
radio
iran
israel
ukraine
kursk
russia
donald trump
kamala harris
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119699864_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f05f952b5c9a42acfaa1b56d31ffb34e.png
Trump and Harris Agree to First Presidential Debate
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss top news from around the world, including Kamala Harris and Donald Trump agreeing to debate.
The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist, economist, and geopolitical analyst Leila Hatoum sharing her perspective on the latest tensions out of the Middle East, as countries urge Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire talks.Then, International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda shares his perspective on Russia's defense against Ukraine's attempted incursion in Kursk.The second hour starts with American attorney and founder of DD Geopolitics John Jackman weighing in on the FBI raid of Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter.The show closes with political scientist from the University of Central Florida in Orlando Danny Krikorian discussing the latest out of the 2024 presidential elections, including Kamala Harris's stance on Israel, the upcoming Trump rally in Montana, and the candidates' agreement to a debate.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
iran
israel
ukraine
kursk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119699864_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_695a52cbcfc724e1648e005722fd2fa3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
middle east tensions, israel-hamas ceasefire talks, scott ritter raid, 2024 us presidential election, kamala harris-donald trump debate
middle east tensions, israel-hamas ceasefire talks, scott ritter raid, 2024 us presidential election, kamala harris-donald trump debate
Trump and Harris Agree to First Presidential Debate
04:02 GMT 10.08.2024 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 10.08.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss top news from around the world, including Kamala Harris and Donald Trump agreeing to debate.
The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist, economist, and geopolitical analyst Leila Hatoum sharing her perspective on the latest tensions out of the Middle East, as countries urge Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire talks.
Then, International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda shares his perspective on Russia's defense against Ukraine's attempted incursion in Kursk.
The second hour starts with American attorney and founder of DD Geopolitics John Jackman weighing in on the FBI raid of Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter.
The show closes with political scientist from the University of Central Florida in Orlando Danny Krikorian discussing the latest out of the 2024 presidential elections, including Kamala Harris's stance on Israel, the upcoming Trump rally in Montana, and the candidates' agreement to a debate.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM