https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/trump-press-conference-politicized-fed-olympic-doping-politics-1119700703.html

Trump Press Conference, Politicized Fed, Olympic Doping Politics

Trump Press Conference, Politicized Fed, Olympic Doping Politics

Sputnik International

Body camera footage from Butler Township cops further condemns the Secret Service for dropping the ball in Pennsylvania last month.

2024-08-10T04:05+0000

2024-08-10T04:05+0000

2024-08-10T10:10+0000

political misfits

donald trump

2024 us presidential election

gaza strip

israel

federal reserve

doping

ioc

wada

kamala harris

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119700808_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d4d4dbab40847f2dea143d22ea731d5c.png

Trump Press Conference, Politicized Fed, Olympic Doping Politics Sputnik International Body camera footage from Butler Township cops further condemns the Secret Service for dropping the ball in Pennsylvania last month.

Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss former President Donald Trump's performance at Thursday’s press conference, his obsession with crowd sizes, the identical position of the two major pirates to continue unlimited military support for Israel, where the campaigns are choosing to stump, and US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel boycotting commemorations of the US nuclear atomic bomb attacks on Japan because Israel wasn’t invited.Competitive Wake Surf Association President Jon Shields discusses recent doping scandals among elite athletes, why national anti-doping authorities don’t seem to trust the international bodies that are supposed to guide them, whether drug testing regimes have gone too far, how to consider “therapeutic exceptions” for otherwise banned drugs, and whether sports authorities should be banning athletes because of the actions of their governments. Leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discusses who might benefit from a Trump-Harris debate, how reports about the US labor market are affecting domestic and global stocks, Trump’s promises to slash the number of civil service employees, GOP complaints that the Democrats “unfairly” changed their party’s ticket, and the fate of third party candidates in this election cycle.The Misfits also discuss US Olympians taking advantage of free healthcare provided to athletes in the Olympic Village and a bedpan auction.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

donald trump press conference, us nuclear bombings of japan, olympics doping policy, trump-harris debate