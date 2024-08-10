https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/ukraine-attacks-kursk-region-uk-riots-fbi-raids-scott-ritters-house-1119701571.html

Ukraine Attacks Kursk Region; UK Riots; FBI Raids Scott Ritter's House

The Ukrainian military has launched an attack on civilians in the Kursk region, and the FBI raided the home of Scott Ritter regarding allegations of FARA violations.

Ukraine Attacks Kursk Region; UK Riots; FBI Raids Scott Ritter's House Sputnik International The Ukrainian military has launched an attack on civilians in the Kursk region, and the FBI raided the home of Scott Ritter regarding allegations of FARA violations.

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk region.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss UK riots and dissidents' repression in the EU.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss t the US-driven doping accusations against China's Olympic athletes.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at Jim Kavanagh's substack page, come together to discuss the FBI raid on Scott Ritter's house, the 2024 election, and the conflict in the Middle East.Ajamu Baraka, the 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, come together to discuss the worldwide rejection of Western imperialism, the US "soft power" assault on Venezuela, and racist riots in the UK.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

