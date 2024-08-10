https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/us-congressman-massie-says-americans-must-urge-biden-to-avoid-war-with-iran-1119714521.html
US Congressman Massie Says Americans Must Urge Biden to Avoid War With Iran
US Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) wrote on X that the citizens of the United States must tell US President Joe Biden to avoid war with Iran.
"Biden and the deep state are just itching to get us into a serious conflict with Iran. We have to tell them no," Massie said on X. The US has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East, including deploying additional F-22 Raptor jets, amid tensions between Iran and Israel. On Thursday, a senior administration official said that the consequences of a direct Iranian attack on Israel would be significant. However, Massie included a meme in his statement, which joked that the US must finish dealing with its involvement in the Ukraine conflict before engaging in a conflict with Iran. "You have to finish your Ukraine before you can have any Iran," the meme says.Last month, a commission on the US National Defense Strategy established by the Congress found that the US risked losing in the event of multiple conflicts with peer and near-peer adversaries.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) believes that Americans must urge US President Joe Biden and his administration to avoid sparking a serious conflict with Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
"Biden and the deep state are just itching to get us into a serious conflict with Iran. We have to tell them no," Massie said on X.
The US has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East, including deploying additional F-22 Raptor jets, amid tensions between Iran and Israel.
On Thursday, a senior administration official said that the consequences of a direct Iranian attack on Israel would be significant.
However, Massie included a meme in his statement, which joked that the US must finish dealing with its involvement in the Ukraine conflict before engaging in a conflict with Iran.
"You have to finish your Ukraine before you can have any Iran," the meme says.
Last month, a commission on the US National Defense Strategy established by the Congress found that the US risked losing in the event of multiple conflicts with peer and near-peer adversaries.