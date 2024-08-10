International
US Congressman Massie Says Americans Must Urge Biden to Avoid War With Iran
US Congressman Massie Says Americans Must Urge Biden to Avoid War With Iran
US Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) wrote on X that the citizens of the United States must tell US President Joe Biden to avoid war with Iran.
"Biden and the deep state are just itching to get us into a serious conflict with Iran. We have to tell them no," Massie said on X. The US has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East, including deploying additional F-22 Raptor jets, amid tensions between Iran and Israel. On Thursday, a senior administration official said that the consequences of a direct Iranian attack on Israel would be significant. However, Massie included a meme in his statement, which joked that the US must finish dealing with its involvement in the Ukraine conflict before engaging in a conflict with Iran. "You have to finish your Ukraine before you can have any Iran," the meme says.Last month, a commission on the US National Defense Strategy established by the Congress found that the US risked losing in the event of multiple conflicts with peer and near-peer adversaries.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) believes that Americans must urge US President Joe Biden and his administration to avoid sparking a serious conflict with Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
"Biden and the deep state are just itching to get us into a serious conflict with Iran. We have to tell them no," Massie said on X.
The US has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East, including deploying additional F-22 Raptor jets, amid tensions between Iran and Israel.
On Thursday, a senior administration official said that the consequences of a direct Iranian attack on Israel would be significant.
Waiting Game on Iran's Response to Israeli Aggression Hints 'Big Strike' May Be Imminent
However, Massie included a meme in his statement, which joked that the US must finish dealing with its involvement in the Ukraine conflict before engaging in a conflict with Iran.
"You have to finish your Ukraine before you can have any Iran," the meme says.
Last month, a commission on the US National Defense Strategy established by the Congress found that the US risked losing in the event of multiple conflicts with peer and near-peer adversaries.
