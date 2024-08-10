https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/us-congressman-massie-says-americans-must-urge-biden-to-avoid-war-with-iran-1119714521.html

US Congressman Massie Says Americans Must Urge Biden to Avoid War With Iran

US Congressman Massie Says Americans Must Urge Biden to Avoid War With Iran

Sputnik International

US Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) wrote on X that the citizens of the United States must tell US President Joe Biden to avoid war with Iran.

2024-08-10T23:49+0000

2024-08-10T23:49+0000

2024-08-10T23:49+0000

americas

thomas massie

americans

joe biden

israel

ukraine

us

congress

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/19/1118622835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_635160dfd7d10b16d487d799655ee440.jpg

"Biden and the deep state are just itching to get us into a serious conflict with Iran. We have to tell them no," Massie said on X. The US has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East, including deploying additional F-22 Raptor jets, amid tensions between Iran and Israel. On Thursday, a senior administration official said that the consequences of a direct Iranian attack on Israel would be significant. However, Massie included a meme in his statement, which joked that the US must finish dealing with its involvement in the Ukraine conflict before engaging in a conflict with Iran. "You have to finish your Ukraine before you can have any Iran," the meme says.Last month, a commission on the US National Defense Strategy established by the Congress found that the US risked losing in the event of multiple conflicts with peer and near-peer adversaries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/waiting-game-on-irans-response-to-israeli-aggression-hints-big-strike-may-be-imminent-1119700430.html

americas

israel

ukraine

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

thomas massie, war with iran, will war break out in the middle east, will iran attack israel, will us attack iran