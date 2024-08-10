https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/us-navyoks-220mln-boost-to-lockheed-for-launch-pads-in-missile-program---pentagon-1119703045.html

US Navy OKs $220Mln Boost to Lockheed For Launch Pads in Missile Program - Pentagon

US Navy OKs $220Mln Boost to Lockheed For Launch Pads in Missile Program - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)

"Lockheed Martin Space [of] Littleton, Colorado is awarded a ...contract modification ...$220 million ...[to] support program management, engineering development, systems integration, long lead material, and special tooling," the release said on Friday. The work will be carried out to support missile and launching platform production for the Conventional Prompt Strike, the Defense Department explained. Most of the work on the project will be carried out in Denver, Colorado (52%) and Huntsville, Alabama (36%); Sunnyvale as well as at other locations across the continental United States, it said. Work on the project is scheduled to take four years and is expected to be completed on July 31, 2028, the Defense Department said.The US Navy has given Lockheed Martin a more than $611 million contract extension on its work to develop Multi-Ship Infrared Search and Track Radar Warning Receiver F-35 hardware for Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway, Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands the Department of Defense announced in a press release.The project is being carried out to support laboratory development on the technology for Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway, Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands, for their F-35A/B/C aircraft, the Defense Department said.Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60%); Nashua, New Hampshire (16%) and other locations across the continental United States over the next two years and is expected to be completed in June 2026, the Defense Department said.

