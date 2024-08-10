https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/us-qatar-egypt-push-for-ceasefire-summit-1119696646.html

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news from around the globe, including rising tensions out of the Middle East.

The show begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis discussing the latest out of the presidential campaign, including Trump's upcoming Montana rally, Kamala Harris's response to protesters, and the two candidates agreeing to debate.Then, human rights lawyer, activist, and author Dan Kovalik shares his perspective on the latest tensions out of the Middle East, including an anticipated attack on Israel.The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on Ukraine's attempted incursion into Russia.The show closes with former CIA officer host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou joining the show to discuss the government hiding its report on CIA torture.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

