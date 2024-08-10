https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/us-qatar-egypt-push-for-ceasefire-summit-1119696646.html
US, Qatar, Egypt Push for Ceasefire Summit
US, Qatar, Egypt Push for Ceasefire Summit
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news from around the globe, including rising tensions out of the Middle East.
2024-08-10T04:01+0000
2024-08-10T04:01+0000
2024-08-10T09:55+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
kamala harris
iran
israel
ukraine
russia
cia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119696487_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a1d9688b1b2acc1622d82daa4c62d0a7.jpg
U.S., Qatar, Egypt Push for Ceasefire Summit
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news from around the globe, including rising tensions out of the Middle East.
The show begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis discussing the latest out of the presidential campaign, including Trump's upcoming Montana rally, Kamala Harris's response to protesters, and the two candidates agreeing to debate.Then, human rights lawyer, activist, and author Dan Kovalik shares his perspective on the latest tensions out of the Middle East, including an anticipated attack on Israel.The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on Ukraine's attempted incursion into Russia.The show closes with former CIA officer host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou joining the show to discuss the government hiding its report on CIA torture.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
iran
israel
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119696487_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_48d92a2b4365cfc6ab514cad5ffd7a89.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
middle east tensions, trump montana rally, kamala harris response to protesters, trump-hurris debates, ukraine's incursion into russia, cia torture
middle east tensions, trump montana rally, kamala harris response to protesters, trump-hurris debates, ukraine's incursion into russia, cia torture
US, Qatar, Egypt Push for Ceasefire Summit
04:01 GMT 10.08.2024 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 10.08.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news from around the globe, including rising tensions out of the Middle East.
The show begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis discussing the latest out of the presidential campaign, including Trump's upcoming Montana rally, Kamala Harris's response to protesters, and the two candidates agreeing to debate.
Then, human rights lawyer, activist, and author Dan Kovalik shares his perspective on the latest tensions out of the Middle East, including an anticipated attack on Israel.
The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on Ukraine's attempted incursion into Russia.
The show closes with former CIA officer host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou joining the show to discuss the government hiding its report on CIA torture.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM