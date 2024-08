https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/watch-russian-aircraft-destroy-ukrainian-manpower-and-equipment-in-kursk-region--1119704354.html

Watch: Russian Aircraft Destroy Ukrainian Manpower and Equipment in Kursk Region

Watch: Russian Aircraft Destroy Ukrainian Manpower and Equipment in Kursk Region

Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Russian Mi-28NM helicopters carrying out strikes with S-13 air-launched missiles on Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles in the border area of the Kursk region.

2024-08-10T07:15+0000

2024-08-10T07:15+0000

2024-08-10T07:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kursk

russia

ukraine

russian ministry of defense

defense ministry

mi-28nm

kursk

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119704196_97:0:1318:687_1920x0_80_0_0_c10029e9659d741f49a18ce4046c07ba.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Russian Mi-28NM helicopters carrying out strikes with S-13 air-launched missiles on Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles in the border area of the Russian Kursk region. In addition, a Russian Su-34 jet struck Ukrainian forces in the area with ODAB-500 bombs overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said. On August 6, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had launched an offensive to seize territory in Russia’s Kursk region. The next day, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said the advance deep into Russian territory had been halted. Commenting on the attack in the Kursk region, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of launching a large-scale provocation. He also said Ukrainian troops had shelled Russian regions indiscriminately, firing at civilian infrastructure and ambulances.

kursk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Aircraft Destroy Ukrainian Manpower and Equipment in Kursk Region Sputnik International Russian Aircraft Destroy Ukrainian Manpower and Equipment in Kursk Region 2024-08-10T07:15+0000 true PT1M01S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian ministry of defense, kursk region, russian mi-28nm helicopters