Watch Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian US-made MaxxPro Armored Vehicle With a Drone

Watch Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian US-made MaxxPro Armored Vehicle With a Drone

Russian servicemen actively use FPV drones to attack shelters, personnel, and various Ukrainian military equipment.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing drone crews of the Russian Armed Forces destroying a US MaxxPro armored personnel carrier in the border area of Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine attempted to carry out an incursion earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said. "After analyzing received intelligence data, a decision was made to carry out a precision attack on an armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As a result of the precise strike carried out by an FPV drone operator, a MaxxPro armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed," the Defense Ministry said.

