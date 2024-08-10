International
Russian Forces Eliminate 15 Foreign Mercs With Thermobaric Weapons Near Sudzha in Kursk Region
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/watch-russian-armed-forces-destroy-ukrainian-us-made-maxxpro-armored-vehicle-with-a-drone---1119704733.html
Watch Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian US-made MaxxPro Armored Vehicle With a Drone
Watch Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian US-made MaxxPro Armored Vehicle With a Drone
Sputnik International
Russian servicemen actively use FPV drones to attack shelters, personnel, and various Ukrainian military equipment.
2024-08-10T09:00+0000
2024-08-10T09:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
russia
ukraine
russian ministry of defense
russian armed forces
kursk
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119704553_87:0:1326:697_1920x0_80_0_0_484f030d0be88b47cc8f9fdfc970b0d9.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing drone crews of the Russian Armed Forces destroying a US MaxxPro armored personnel carrier in the border area of Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine attempted to carry out an incursion earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said. "After analyzing received intelligence data, a decision was made to carry out a precision attack on an armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As a result of the precise strike carried out by an FPV drone operator, a MaxxPro armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed," the Defense Ministry said.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle with a drone
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle with a drone
2024-08-10T09:00+0000
true
PT0M06S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119704553_242:0:1171:697_1920x0_80_0_0_c59d74cad1da2e713912af790d15987f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian armed forces, fpv drones, ukrainian us-made maxxpro
russian armed forces, fpv drones, ukrainian us-made maxxpro

Watch Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian US-made MaxxPro Armored Vehicle With a Drone

09:00 GMT 10.08.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russian servicemen actively use FPV drones to attack shelters, personnel, and various Ukrainian military equipment.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing drone crews of the Russian Armed Forces destroying a US MaxxPro armored personnel carrier in the border area of Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine attempted to carry out an incursion earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"After analyzing received intelligence data, a decision was made to carry out a precision attack on an armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As a result of the precise strike carried out by an FPV drone operator, a MaxxPro armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed," the Defense Ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала