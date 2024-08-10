https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/watch-su-30sm-and-su-35s-jets-strike-ukrainian-armed-forces-in-border-area-of-russias-kursk-region-1119706582.html
Watch Su-30SM and Su-35S Jets Strike Ukrainian Armed Forces in Border Area of Russia's Kursk Region
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian Su-30SM and Su-35S fighter jets carrying airborne bombs with universal planning and correction modules striking a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and military equipment in the border area of the Kursk region.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian Su-30SM and Su-35S fighter jets carrying air bombs with universal planning and correction modules striking a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and military equipment in the border area of the Kursk region."The crews of the multipurpose super-maneuverable fighters with controlled thrust vector Su-30SM and Su-35S of the Aerospace Forces carried out a night strike on a concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region," the report said.
On August 6, Ukrainian forces attempted to infiltrate the Sudzha district in the Kursk region. Russian forces halted the advance and will conclude the operation by defeating the enemy, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
