https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/watch-su-30sm-and-su-35s-jets-strike-ukrainian-armed-forces-in-border-area-of-russias-kursk-region-1119706582.html

Watch Su-30SM and Su-35S Jets Strike Ukrainian Armed Forces in Border Area of Russia's Kursk Region

Watch Su-30SM and Su-35S Jets Strike Ukrainian Armed Forces in Border Area of Russia's Kursk Region

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian Su-30SM and Su-35S fighter jets carrying airborne bombs with universal planning and correction modules striking a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and military equipment in the border area of the Kursk region.

2024-08-10T11:52+0000

2024-08-10T11:52+0000

2024-08-10T11:52+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

kursk

ukraine

russia

ukrainian armed forces

su-35s

su-30sm

kursk

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119708184_108:0:1303:672_1920x0_80_0_0_73dc29c8c8df4c8664b2bb3a4c6898e1.jpg

Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian Su-30SM and Su-35S fighter jets carrying air bombs with universal planning and correction modules striking a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and military equipment in the border area of the Kursk region."The crews of the multipurpose super-maneuverable fighters with controlled thrust vector Su-30SM and Su-35S of the Aerospace Forces carried out a night strike on a concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region," the report said.

kursk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Air Force Su-30SM and Su-35S jet fighter crews carried out a strike at night against a group of Ukrainian troops and military equipment in the border area of Kursk Region Sputnik International Russian Air Force Su-30SM and Su-35S jet fighter crews carried out a strike at night against a group of Ukrainian troops and military equipment in the border area of Kursk Region 2024-08-10T11:52+0000 true PT0M33S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

universal planning and correction modules, su-30sm and su-35s, fighter jets, kursk region