https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/aftermath-of-ukrainian-shelling-of-russias-kursk-1119719621.html

Aftermath of Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Kursk

Aftermath of Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Kursk

Sputnik International

A Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defense forces fell on a residential building in the city of Kursk on Saturday night.

2024-08-11T12:41+0000

2024-08-11T12:41+0000

2024-08-11T12:41+0000

multimedia

kursk

valery gerasimov

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

tochka-u

kursk

photo

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119718205_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_5ca2c0ffd3a94f67b3c9775675bc17cc.jpg

A Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defenses fell on a residential building in the city of Kursk on Saturday night. Residents were asleep when debris from the Ukrainian missile landed on the nine-story building. The terrible boom and the sound of breaking glass caused panic, eyewitnesses reportedly said.According to the governor of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, 15 people were injured, two of whom remain in serious condition. Fifteen people were rescued from the building, and another 30 were evacuated.

kursk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian shelling, russia's kursk, ukrainian missile