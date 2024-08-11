Aftermath of Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Kursk

A Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defenses fell on a residential building in the city of Kursk on Saturday night. Residents were asleep when debris from the Ukrainian missile landed on the nine-story building. The terrible boom and the sound of breaking glass caused panic, eyewitnesses reportedly said.According to the governor of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, 15 people were injured, two of whom remain in serious condition. Fifteen people were rescued from the building, and another 30 were evacuated.
The Kursk region, which borders Ukraine in western Russia, was attacked by about 1,000 Ukrainian troops and scores of armored vehicles on August 6. Russian forces responded by stopping the Ukrainian military from penetrating deep into Russian territory and continue to repel Ukraine's attempts at invading.
