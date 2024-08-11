International
Aftermath of Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Kursk
Aftermath of Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Kursk
Sputnik International
A Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defense forces fell on a residential building in the city of Kursk on Saturday night.
A Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defenses fell on a residential building in the city of Kursk on Saturday night. Residents were asleep when debris from the Ukrainian missile landed on the nine-story building. The terrible boom and the sound of breaking glass caused panic, eyewitnesses reportedly said.According to the governor of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, 15 people were injured, two of whom remain in serious condition. Fifteen people were rescued from the building, and another 30 were evacuated.
The Kursk region, which borders Ukraine in western Russia, was attacked by about 1,000 Ukrainian troops and scores of armored vehicles on August 6. Russian forces responded by stopping the Ukrainian military from penetrating deep into Russian territory and continue to repel Ukraine's attempts at invading.
A Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defenses fell on a residential building in the city of Kursk on Saturday night. Residents were asleep when debris from the Ukrainian missile landed on the nine-story building. The terrible boom and the sound of breaking glass caused panic, eyewitnesses reportedly said.
According to the governor of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, 15 people were injured, two of whom remain in serious condition. Fifteen people were rescued from the building, and another 30 were evacuated.
Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak said that all the injured have been hospitalized.

Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak said that all the injured have been hospitalized.

Consequences of Ukrainian shelling of Kursk.

Consequences of Ukrainian shelling of Kursk.

According to Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak, residents of the multi-story building where a fire broke out were evacuated to a temporary shelter.

According to Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak, residents of the multi-story building where a fire broke out were evacuated to a temporary shelter.

On the instructions of acting Governor Alexey Smirnov, Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak created a special commission that has been working on the site since early morning.

On the instructions of acting Governor Alexey Smirnov, Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak created a special commission that has been working on the site since early morning.

A young woman reacts as she sees the consequences of the Ukrainian shelling of Kursk.

A young woman reacts as she sees the consequences of the Ukrainian shelling of Kursk.

Shattered glass can be seen at a shop in the aftermath of Ukraine's shelling of Kursk.

Shattered glass can be seen at a shop in the aftermath of Ukraine's shelling of Kursk.

The fire was extinguished, 15 people were rescued, and 30 were evacuated.

The fire was extinguished, 15 people were rescued, and 30 were evacuated.

An elderly couple reacts as they see a burnt car.

An elderly couple reacts as they see a burnt car.

