https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/china-holds-first-test-of-largest-domestically-produced-cargo-drone---reports-1119721499.html

China Holds First Test of Largest Domestically-Produced Cargo Drone - Reports

China Holds First Test of Largest Domestically-Produced Cargo Drone - Reports

Sputnik International

A large twin-engine unmanned cargo aircraft, designed by China, has successfully finished first test flight in the Chinese southwestern province of Sichuan, China Central TV (CCTV) reported on Sunday.

2024-08-11T11:09+0000

2024-08-11T11:09+0000

2024-08-11T11:09+0000

asia

china

drone

uav

new uav

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116953537_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_8f8765931313d9b4dcefdc08e35cb0ee.jpg

The first test flight lasted about 20 minutes with all the systems working properly, the media said. The aircraft's wingspan is 16.1 meters (53 feet), height is estimated at 4.6 meters, the cargo volume is 12 cubic meters, while the maximum payload capacity is 2 tonnes, the broadcaster said. Currently, this is the largest domestically produced unmanned cargo aircraft in China and it was developed in accordance with market demand, the broadcaster said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/chinese-air-force-practices-new-methods-of-drone-combat--1112638518.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cargo drone, twin-engine unmanned cargo aircraft, test flight