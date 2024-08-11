International
2024-01-23
China Holds First Test of Largest Domestically-Produced Cargo Drone - Reports
China Holds First Test of Largest Domestically-Produced Cargo Drone - Reports
Sputnik International
A large twin-engine unmanned cargo aircraft, designed by China, has successfully finished first test flight in the Chinese southwestern province of Sichuan, China Central TV (CCTV) reported on Sunday.
The first test flight lasted about 20 minutes with all the systems working properly, the media said. The aircraft's wingspan is 16.1 meters (53 feet), height is estimated at 4.6 meters, the cargo volume is 12 cubic meters, while the maximum payload capacity is 2 tonnes, the broadcaster said. Currently, this is the largest domestically produced unmanned cargo aircraft in China and it was developed in accordance with market demand, the broadcaster said.
11:09 GMT 11.08.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A large twin-engine unmanned cargo aircraft, designed by China, has successfully finished first test flight in the Chinese southwestern province of Sichuan, China Central TV (CCTV) reported on Sunday.
The first test flight lasted about 20 minutes with all the systems working properly, the media said.
The aircraft's wingspan is 16.1 meters (53 feet), height is estimated at 4.6 meters, the cargo volume is 12 cubic meters, while the maximum payload capacity is 2 tonnes, the broadcaster said.
Currently, this is the largest domestically produced unmanned cargo aircraft in China and it was developed in accordance with market demand, the broadcaster said.
