How Mackinder's Heartland Theory of Geopolitics Helps Explain Bangladeshi PM Hasina's Ouster

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced from power last week by large-scale, violent, student-led protests. On Sunday, the politician offered her most direct explanation to date about the foreign forces responsible for her removal from office. Sputnik asked veteran international affairs commentator Jeff Brown to elaborate.

“I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of St. Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal,” former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote in a bombshell letter published by Indian media on Sunday.“Don’t lose hope. I will return soon. I have lost but the people of Bangladesh have won, the people for whom my father, my family died,” the veteran politician wrote, referring to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Bangladeshi statesman who became the nation’s first president in 1971 and served as prime minister from 1972 until his assassination in 1975 in the wake of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan.Hasina’s remarks the significance of St. Martin Island to her ouster were at least the second time the island has been brought up in relation to her position in office. In May, she alleged that the representative of an unnamed Western country had offered her an easy victory ahead of elections held earlier this year in exchange for permission to build an airbase on St. Martin. Her government rejected the proposal, sticking to its “malice to none” foreign and defense policy, which rules out membership in security alliances. Much of the opposition boycotted the January vote, with the move praised by Western media.Serving as Bangladesh’s prime minister from 1996-2001 and again from 2009 until last week, Hasina estranged the US and other Western countries with her remarks slamming US-led aggression against Muslim-majority countries under the guise of “democratization,” and her allegations earlier this year accusing the US of seeking to partition Bangladesh and Myanmar and carve out a Christian-majority state.Hasina resigned from her post and fled Dhaka for India on August 5 while protesters stormed her residence. Large-scale demonstrations in Bangladesh began in June, triggered by the reinstatement of a quota system for government jobs, and quickly exploited by political and social forces looking to oust the government. Hundreds of protesters and police were killed or injured in clashes, with the army stepping in after Hasina’s ouster and tapping US-supported banker and academic Muhammad Yunus to serve as head of an interim government. Hasina and Yunus have a well-documented record of bad blood, with the former PM accusing Yunus of “sucking blood from the poor” with his Nobel Prize-winning microcredit schemes.Hasina’s ouster last week failed to quell the violence, with Indian and Bangladeshi media reporting on attempts by Bangladeshis of the Hindu faith to illegally cross the border into India amid a spate of targeted attacks which have reportedly left as many as 232 Bangladeshi Hindus dead. Additional reporting says that other minorities, including Christians and Buddhists, have also been targeted, with violence ranging from attacks on homes, shops and religious sites to abuse targeting women.‘Another Okinawa’“The United States wants to turn Bangladesh’s Saint Martin Island into another Okinawa. Sheikh Hasina said no, so she had to be deposed with a classic color revolution [using] paid-for astroturf protests organized out of the US Embassy and the usual gang of Soros NGOs,” veteran international affairs observer Jeff Brown, Asian politics specialist and author of The China Trilogy, told Sputnik, commenting on the now former Bangladeshi prime minister’s sensational revelations.NATO control of the Bangladeshi island means the alliance “can keep tabs on pro-China Myanmar, bring in all kinds of chaos there, stirring up the Rohingya Muslims there (which Hasina was trying to defuse),” the observer suggested.

