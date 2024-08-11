https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/kamala-harris-promises-to-publish-her-policy-platform-next-week-1119715449.html

Kamala Harris Promises to Publish Her Policy Platform Next Week

US Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris said during a press pool that her campaign will publish a policy platform next week.

"Next week. And it will be focused on the economy, on what we need to do to bring down costs and strengthen the economy overall," Harris told reporters of her press pool when asked about the timing of her platform's publication. Republicans blame the Democratic administration for the rise in inflation and prices, declaring a failed economic policy. According to sociologists, the issue of reducing spending remains the main one for voters. Incumbent US leader Joe Biden, amid concerns about his health and growing criticism, earlier decided not to seek reelection for a second term and supported his vice president Harris as his replacement. The US presidential election will take place on November 5. Former President Donald Trump has been officially nominated by the Republican Party for the post of head of state. Along with him, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance has been approved as a vice-presidential candidate. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has become the vice presidential nominee in the Democratic team.

