Serbian Anti-Mining Protests Gather Up to 27,000 Participants - Interior Minister

Serbian Anti-Mining Protests Gather Up to 27,000 Participants - Interior Minister

Anti-lithium mining protests in Serbia on Saturday gathered around 25,000 protesters.

Opponents of lithium mining in Serbia rallied on Saturday evening along the blocked central streets of Belgrade, then blocked the bridge on the Budapest-Thessaloniki international highway, and then interrupted the work of the central railway station. "The Serbian Interior Ministry reports that after the end of the protest on Terazije Square, serious violations of public order and the law occurred," the interior ministry quoted Dacic as saying.The rally itself in the center of Belgrade, which began at 19:00 (20:00 Moscow time), was peaceful, the minister noted. Dacic also noted that the central railway station in Belgrade had been blocked "according to the scenario of color revolutions." The minister emphasized that everyone who committed criminal offenses and misdemeanors during the action would be held accountable. The Serbian Interior Ministry reported on Friday that four people had been detained on suspicion of preparing riots at a rally on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic called on citizens to maintain peace and order at the rally and warned that any violation of the law would be stopped.Protests continue in Serbia, caused by plans to extract and process a lithium-containing mineral in the west of the country. On Saturday, a mass rally was held under the slogan "There will be no mine." The organizers called themselves environmental movements of Serbia. Earlier, the rallies in various cities of the country were supported by the pro-Western opposition and the media. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that he had received official information from Russia about a coup being prepared in his country. The head of the Serbian state added that "those who dream of doing something" would not be able to do it and citizens should not worry.Deposits of the jadarite (sodium lithium boron silicate hydroxide) were discovered in the Jadar River area near the city of Loznica in western Serbia in 2004. In 2006, the new mineral was named after the river. According to experts, the deposit may contain up to 10% of the world's explored lithium reserves. Rio Tinto, whose geologists discovered the deposit, previously announced that it planned to invest $2.4 billion in mining the mineral and producing lithium from it. Vucic said the production would have to meet all "the highest environmental and technological standards." The head of state and the Serbian government announced plans to hold a referendum to approve the project due to protests from environmental activists.

