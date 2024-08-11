https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/us-missiles-in-germany-would-place-target-on-berlins-back---german-politician-1119720634.html

US Missiles in Germany Would Place Target on Berlin's Back - German Politician

Deployment of US missiles on German territory raises the risk of Berlin becoming a target for Russian nuclear missiles, German politician Sahra Wagenknecht warned.

Deployment of US missiles on German territory raises the risk of Berlin becoming a target for Russian nuclear missiles, German politician Sahra Wagenknecht warned.She yet again linked this security policy issue with the state election campaigns in East Germany, saying that opposition to the missile deployment was a precondition for any coalition formed by the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) party.Wagenknecht stressed that BSW supporters had taken note of the fact that Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer recently described the stationing of US medium-range missiles in Germany as 'absolutely right'.Several days earlier, Wagenknecht made coalition negotiations dependent on the position on the conflict in Ukraine, saying that a state government should adopt a “clear position in federal politics for diplomacy and against war preparations."In late July, the co-chairwoman of BSW, Amira Mohamed Ali, said that Berlin's approval of stationing US missiles in Germany is a step towards military escalation, and urged the government to change its “dangerous” course. The politician added that the move significantly raises military risk for Germany, adding that "obviously, [Chancellor Olaf] Scholz should not have bypassed the parliament to take such a far-reaching decision."However, other German politicians appear intent on pursuing the dangerous course of green lighting such weapons’ stationing on their soil.Christian Lindner, leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), claimed that long-range US weapons would serve to “strike a balance of deterrence against Russia.” Germany “has been within the scope of nuclear-covering rockets of Russia for years,” stated Lindner.In a bout of fearmongering, Michael Giss, Commander of the Hamburg State Command, speculated in a recent interview that Germany must be ready for war in order to prevent Russia from attacking NATO territory.He referred to his “internal clock as a soldier” which was ticking and telling him that “in five years' time we must be resilient as a society to withstand an external military threat.”In early July, the White House announced that the US Army's Multi-Domain Task Force in Germany is planning to deploy long-range offensive Tomahawk, SM-6 and hypersonic missiles in Germany in 2026. The move would “demonstrate the United States' commitment to NATO and its contributions to European integrated deterrence," the release stated.Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that Russia would take measures it finds necessary to respond to the threat in due course. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the US arms were stationed in Germany, Russia would deem itself free from a moratorium on deployment of shorter- and medium-range strike weapons.

