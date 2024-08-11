https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-armored-column-in-kursk-region-border-area-1119719808.html

Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Armored Column in Kursk Region Border Area

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing that the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) destroying a column of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing that a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) destroying a column of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region’s border area."After the operator of a reconnaissance UAV confirmed the location of the enemy column, the crew of the modern Tornado-S MLRS hit a column of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. As a result, five armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and up to 20 personnel were destroyed," the Defense Ministry said.

