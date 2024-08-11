https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-armored-column-in-kursk-region-border-area-1119719808.html
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Armored Column in Kursk Region Border Area
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing that the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) destroying a column of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing that a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) destroying a column of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region’s border area."After the operator of a reconnaissance UAV confirmed the location of the enemy column, the crew of the modern Tornado-S MLRS hit a column of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. As a result, five armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and up to 20 personnel were destroyed," the Defense Ministry said.
News
The Kursk region, which borders Ukraine in western Russia, was attacked by about 1,000 Ukrainian troops and scores of armored vehicles on August 6. Russian troops retaliated by preventing Ukraine’s military from penetrating deep into Russian territory and continue to repel Ukrainian invasion attempts.
