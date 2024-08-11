https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/watch-russian-ka-52-attack-helicopters-strike-ukrainian-forces-in-kursk-region-border-area-1119716615.html

Watch Russian Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Strike Ukrainian Forces in Kursk Region Border Area

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Ka-52 helicopters destroying Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and armored vehicles in the border area of the Kursk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Ka-52 helicopters destroying Ukrainian military personnel and armored vehicles in the Kursk region’s border area."Army aviation crews in Ka-52 helicopters carried out strikes with aerial means of destruction on an accumulation of manpower, armored and automotive military equipment of units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region. According to intelligence reports, all the specified targets were successfully destroyed," a statement said.The Defense Ministry said the strike was carried out with S-8 unguided air missiles against the targets.

