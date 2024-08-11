International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Su-25 fighter jets annihilating a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, armored and vehicle military equipment in the border area of the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Su-25 attack jets annihilating a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, armored vehicles, and military equipment in the border area of the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian Defense Ministry added that after the use of air defense systems, the crews carried out an anti-missile maneuver, released heat traps, and returned to base.
Russia’s Su-25 "Frogfoot" is a single-seat, single-engine attack jet designed to provide close air support to ground troops. It is equipped with a 30 mm cannon and can carry bombs, rockets, and missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Su-25 attack jets annihilating a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, armored vehicles, and military equipment in the border area of the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Attack aviation crews of Su-25 aircraft struck with unguided air missiles a cluster of manpower, armored and automotive military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region. The strike was carried out with unguided air missiles on reconnaissance targets," the ministry said.
The Russian Defense Ministry added that after the use of air defense systems, the crews carried out an anti-missile maneuver, released heat traps, and returned to base.
