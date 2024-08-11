https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/watch-su-25-jets-annihilate-ukrainian-military-personnel-and-equipment-in-kursk-region-1119716698.html

Watch Su-25 Jets Annihilate Ukrainian Military Personnel and Equipment in Kursk Region

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Su-25 fighter jets annihilating a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, armored and vehicle military equipment in the border area of the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Su-25 attack jets annihilating a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, armored vehicles, and military equipment in the border area of the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian Defense Ministry added that after the use of air defense systems, the crews carried out an anti-missile maneuver, released heat traps, and returned to base.

