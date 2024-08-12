https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/army-2024-international-forum-opening-ceremony-1119730792.html
Army 2024 International Forum Opening Ceremony
Army 2024 International Forum Opening Ceremony
Military delegations from 83 countries will take part in the Army-2024 international military-technical forum in Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Military delegations from 83 countries will take part in the Army 2024 international military-technical forum in Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.Bilateral meetings are planned with the heads of foreign delegations to discuss defense industry cooperation involving the Russian Defense Ministry, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Rosoboronexport state arms exporter, and Ministry of Industry and Trade, according to the statement.The forum will bring together representatives from Russian and foreign armed forces, allowing defense and national security experts to strengthen cooperative ties, the statement said.
Opening ceremony of Army-2024 International Military-Technical Forum
Opening ceremony of Army-2024 International Military-Technical Forum
Army 2024 International Forum Opening Ceremony
Russia’s Army 2024 international military-technical forum, held annually since 2015, is taking place at Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka in the Moscow region from August 12 to 14.
Military delegations from 83 countries will take part in the Army 2024 international military-technical forum in Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Bilateral meetings are planned with the heads of foreign delegations to discuss defense industry cooperation involving the Russian Defense Ministry, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Rosoboronexport state arms exporter, and Ministry of Industry and Trade, according to the statement.
The forum will bring together representatives from Russian and foreign armed forces, allowing defense and national security experts to strengthen cooperative ties, the statement said.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!