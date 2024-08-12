https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/army-2024-international-forum-opening-ceremony-1119730792.html

Army 2024 International Forum Opening Ceremony

Army 2024 International Forum Opening Ceremony

Sputnik International

Military delegations from 83 countries will take part in the Army-2024 international military-technical forum in Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2024-08-12T09:32+0000

2024-08-12T09:32+0000

2024-08-12T09:32+0000

military

russia

kubinka

rosoboronexport

ministry of industry and trade

forum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0c/1119730631_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_ef28da3ffd25b358ab81a2e766c47221.jpg

Military delegations from 83 countries will take part in the Army 2024 international military-technical forum in Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.Bilateral meetings are planned with the heads of foreign delegations to discuss defense industry cooperation involving the Russian Defense Ministry, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Rosoboronexport state arms exporter, and Ministry of Industry and Trade, according to the statement.The forum will bring together representatives from Russian and foreign armed forces, allowing defense and national security experts to strengthen cooperative ties, the statement said.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

kubinka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Opening ceremony of Army-2024 International Military-Technical Forum Sputnik International Opening ceremony of Army-2024 International Military-Technical Forum 2024-08-12T09:32+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military delegations, army-2024 international forum, army-2024 international military-technical forum in russia