Iran's Vice President Zarif to Resign Due to Disagreements Over Government Composition

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was recently appointed vice president for strategic affairs, announced his intention to resign.

The reason for Zarif's possible resignation could be disagreements over the composition of the country's new cabinet. On Sunday, Pezeshkian, who was elected last month, presented to the country's parliament a list of politicians from whom he proposed to form a new cabinet. Of the 19 candidates proposed in it, only one is a woman. The former minister wished success to the representatives of the new government and thanked the president for the opportunity to take part in the selection of candidates for the cabinet.

