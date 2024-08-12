https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/irans-vice-president-zarif-to-resign-due-to-disagreements-over-government-composition-1119729085.html
Iran's Vice President Zarif to Resign Due to Disagreements Over Government Composition
Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was recently appointed vice president for strategic affairs, announced his intention to resign.
The reason for Zarif's possible resignation could be disagreements over the composition of the country's new cabinet. On Sunday, Pezeshkian, who was elected last month, presented to the country's parliament a list of politicians from whom he proposed to form a new cabinet. Of the 19 candidates proposed in it, only one is a woman. The former minister wished success to the representatives of the new government and thanked the president for the opportunity to take part in the selection of candidates for the cabinet.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was appointed the vice president for strategic affairs by the newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on August 2, announced his intention to resign.
"I am not satisfied with the result of my work, and I am ashamed that I could not get the expert opinion of the committees and the presence of women, youth and relatives in a decent way, as I promised. Of course, there are still some vice presidents left, which hopefully will compensate for this shortcoming," Zarif said on X.
The former minister wished success to the representatives of the new government and thanked the president for the opportunity to take part in the selection of candidates for the cabinet.