https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/israeli-defense-minister-told-pentagon-chief-iran-preparing-large-scale-attack---reports-1119728273.html

Israeli Defense Minister Told Pentagon Chief Iran Preparing Large-Scale Attack - Reports

Israeli Defense Minister Told Pentagon Chief Iran Preparing Large-Scale Attack - Reports

Sputnik International

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Iran was preparing a large-scale attack against Israel, Axios news portal reported.

2024-08-12T00:15+0000

2024-08-12T00:15+0000

2024-08-12T00:15+0000

world

middle east

yoav gallant

iran

ismail haniyeh

israel

tehran

hamas

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

pentagon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119648140_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4f1d71976ef1da57e4ed1b4b64fa9d.jpg

According to the publication, the top military officials held a phone conversation on Sunday. Earlier, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing two unnamed sources, that Israeli intelligence believed that Iran had decided to attack Israel directly in response to the death of the political leader of Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and might do so before the hostage deal talks on August 15. Earlier, Mohammad Najafi, the prefect of the city of Qasreshirin in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah on border with Iraq, said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) was conducting military exercises in the city. These exercises are taking place against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region following the assassination of Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran as a result of an Israeli strike. The movement blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered. Israeli officials said they would not comment on Haniyeh's murder. The United States was not involved in the death of the Hamas politburo chief, US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said later. On the evening of July 31, the New York Times claimed, citing sources, hat Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had ordered a direct strike on Israel in response to Haniyeh's murder in Tehran. Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani later said at a UN Security Council meeting that Tehran, in accordance with international law, reserved the right to self-defense in order to respond to Haniyeh's murder when it deemed it necessary.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/waiting-game-on-irans-response-to-israeli-aggression-hints-big-strike-may-be-imminent-1119700430.html

iran

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran response to israel, iran israel war, will iran attack israel, iran responds to israel