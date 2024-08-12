International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Moscow Calls on Int'l Community to Act Against Ukraine Amid Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
Moscow Calls on Int'l Community to Act Against Ukraine Amid Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
The international community must take urgent measures against Ukraine amid the recent attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"This is not the first year when Russia is calling on the international community to take urgent measures to influence the Kiev regime and its Western patrons due to the fact that... for [Ukrainian President] Zelensky and for all those behind him, first of all Washington and London, nuclear power plants are a means and instrument of conducting terrorist activities," Zakharova told Channel One.On Sunday, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said that a Zaporozhye nuclear power plant's cooling tower had been severely damaged by two direct hits from Ukrainian drones. Ukraine has lost up to 570 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Battlegroup Yug in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Kiev has lost over 540 soldiers in battles with Russian Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said.Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr have repelled two Ukrainian attacks, while Kiev lost over 390 servicepeople, the ministry concluded.
10:51 GMT 12.08.2024 (Updated: 11:08 GMT 12.08.2024)
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinikov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The international community must take urgent measures against Ukraine amid the recent attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"This is not the first year when Russia is calling on the international community to take urgent measures to influence the Kiev regime and its Western patrons due to the fact that... for [Ukrainian President] Zelensky and for all those behind him, first of all Washington and London, nuclear power plants are a means and instrument of conducting terrorist activities," Zakharova told Channel One.
On Sunday, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said that a Zaporozhye nuclear power plant's cooling tower had been severely damaged by two direct hits from Ukrainian drones.
Smoke rises from a cooling tower of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station, Energodar, Zaporozhye region on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
What is Known About Ukraine’s Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant?
09:01 GMT
Ukraine has lost up to 570 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Battlegroup Yug in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy lost more than 570 military personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including the US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and 13 vehicles," the ministry said.
Kiev has lost over 540 soldiers in battles with Russian Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr have repelled two Ukrainian attacks, while Kiev lost over 390 servicepeople, the ministry concluded.
