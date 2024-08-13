International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Hamas Leaves Ceasefire Negotiations, Demands Israel's Acceptance of July Agreement
Hamas Leaves Ceasefire Negotiations, Demands Israel's Acceptance of July Agreement
On the Monday, August 12th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.
the backstory
Hamas Leaves Ceasefire Negotiations, Demands Israel's Acceptance of July Agreement
On the Monday, August 12th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to journalist, podcaster and author Peter Coffin about the latest polls that show Kamala Harris in the lead in several key states.Rachel then spoke to geopolitical analyst and editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov about Hamas' decision to leave the ceasefire negotiations with Israel, as tensions mount in the region.Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist and writer, joined the show in the second hour to discuss the mass protests in Serbia.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda would help conclude the August 12th show with a discussion on the Ukrainian saboteurs who invaded the Kursk region. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Hamas Leaves Ceasefire Negotiations, Demands Israel's Acceptance of July Agreement

The Backstory
Hamas Leaves Ceasefire Negotiations, Demands Israel's Acceptance of July Agreement
Rachel Blevins
On the Monday, August 12th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to journalist, podcaster and author Peter Coffin about the latest polls that show Kamala Harris in the lead in several key states.
Rachel then spoke to geopolitical analyst and editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov about Hamas' decision to leave the ceasefire negotiations with Israel, as tensions mount in the region.
Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist and writer, joined the show in the second hour to discuss the mass protests in Serbia.
International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda would help conclude the August 12th show with a discussion on the Ukrainian saboteurs who invaded the Kursk region.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
