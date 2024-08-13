https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/hamas-leaves-ceasefire-negotiations-demands-israels-acceptance-of-july-agreement-1119742981.html

Hamas Leaves Ceasefire Negotiations, Demands Israel's Acceptance of July Agreement

Hamas Leaves Ceasefire Negotiations, Demands Israel's Acceptance of July Agreement

On the Monday, August 12th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

Hamas Leaves Ceasefire Negotiations, Demands Israel's Acceptance of July Agreement Sputnik International On the Monday, August 12th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to journalist, podcaster and author Peter Coffin about the latest polls that show Kamala Harris in the lead in several key states.Rachel then spoke to geopolitical analyst and editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov about Hamas' decision to leave the ceasefire negotiations with Israel, as tensions mount in the region.Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist and writer, joined the show in the second hour to discuss the mass protests in Serbia.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda would help conclude the August 12th show with a discussion on the Ukrainian saboteurs who invaded the Kursk region. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

