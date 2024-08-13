https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/kamala-harris-leads-in-polls-as-biden-gives-first-interview-post-dropout-1119741787.html
Kamala Harris Leads in Polls as Biden Gives First Interview Post Dropout
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest political developments around the globe, including Kamala Harris's polling numbers.
The show begins with former City Council Candidate and foreign and domestic policy expert Armen Kurdian sharing his perspective on Kamala Harris's and Donald Trump's performance in the polls.Then, former Barack Obama campaign director, army veteran, and podcast host Robin Biro joins the show to weigh in on the latest out of the 2024 presidential elections, delving deep into Kamala Harris's policies and also President Biden's first interview since dropping out.The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region.The show closes with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina joining to discuss the latest out of Gaza.
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest political developments around the globe, including Kamala Harris's polling numbers.
The show begins with former City Council Candidate and foreign and domestic policy expert Armen Kurdian sharing his perspective on Kamala Harris's and Donald Trump's performance in the polls.
Then, former Barack Obama campaign director, army veteran, and podcast host Robin Biro joins the show to weigh in on the latest out of the 2024 presidential elections, delving deep into Kamala Harris's policies and also President Biden's first interview since dropping out.
The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region.
The show closes with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina joining to discuss the latest out of Gaza.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM