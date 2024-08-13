https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/kennedy-jr-to-appeal-court-ruling-banning-his-new-york-ballot-access---official-campaign-1119750553.html

Independent US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. has condemned a ruling of the Albany County Supreme Court which banned him from taking part in the election in the state of New York, saying he will appeal against the decision, Kennedy's official campaign announced on Tuesday.

"Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. today condemned the openly partisan ruling by Democratic Judge Christina L. Ryba in Albany County Supreme Court against his New York residency and said that he will win on appeal," the campaign statement read. The Democrats-backed lawsuit against Kennedy argued that his true place of residence is California which makes it impossible to be elected in New York, New York Post newspaper reported earlier. Earlier in the day, the Albany County court ruled that Kennedy would not appear among the presidential candidates on the ballots in the state of New York due to false information on his "place of residence" which caused invalidation of his petition. The decision might impact on his presence among the candidates in other states. The US presidential election will take place on November 5. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has seen his lead in the polls vanish against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

