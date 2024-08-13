Photos: Russia Presents Top-Notch Military Equipment at Army 2024 Forum
The Kamov Ka-52 is a Russian attack helicopter designed by the Kamov Design Bureau. It is a multirole helicopter that serves as a successor to the Ka-50, and is known for its advanced avionics, high maneuverability, and precision firepower.
SuperCam S350M reconnaissance drone.
The SuperCam is a new-generation reconnaissance drone with an improved parachute and automatic heating system so it can operate in harsh weather conditions. It is equipped with an electric motor and can fly virtually silently, making it nearly invisible to the enemy.
Anti-aircraft missile system at the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum.
A model of Russia’s Angara heavy-lift carrier rocket. It is a new-generation launch vehicle capable of carrying payloads to low Earth orbit, geosynchronous orbit, and beyond.
Plastun all-terrain vehicles.
A new series of low-cost tracked and wheeled vehicles that are simple to operate and repair and designed to provide the army with a class of peppy, lightweight, maneuverable, all-terrain troop, cargo, and supply carriers.
Pantsir SMD-E SAM on display.
The Pantsir SMD-E is a new variant of the famous Russian air and missile defense system armed only with surface-to-air missiles.
Zala Lancet drone.
The Lancet-E is a new export variant of Russia’s distinctive X-winged loitering munition featuring the base Z-16-E reconnaissance drone and Izdeliye 51/52-E guided munitions. Russia expects strong demand for the Lancet-E, and the Rosoboronexport state arms export intermediary agency says it is ready to discuss licensed and joint production.
The Kalashnikov Concern's stand at the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum.
A visitor in an Mi-35P helicopter at the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum at the Patriot Exhibition and Convention Center.
