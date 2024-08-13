https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/photos-russia-presents-top-notch-military-equipment-at-army-2024-forum-1119747347.html

Photos: Russia Presents Top-Notch Military Equipment at Army 2024 Forum

The Army 2024 international military forum kicked off Monday at the Patriot Exhibition and Convention Center in Kubinka, Moscow Region. The event will last till August 14.

The main focus of the Army 2024 forum’s agenda in Russia is to discuss the experience gained during the Russian special military operation, and to find ways to adapt industry to solving military tasks, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday at the event’s opening ceremony.Military delegations from 83 countries are taking part in Army 2024. Bilateral meetings with the heads of foreign delegations are focused on discussing defense industry cooperation with the Russian Defense Ministry, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Rosoboronexport state arms exporter, and Ministry of Industry and Trade.Take a look at the latest military equipment exhibited at the Army 2024 forum in Sputnik's gallery:

