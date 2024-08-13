https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/putin-holds-talks-with-palestinian-president-abbas-1119748112.html
Putin Holds Talks With Palestinian President Abbas
Sputnik International
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Russia on Monday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090954509_0:0:2837:1595_1920x0_80_0_0_0e25fe6c9f239d0211855ffc4d0f43c2.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday holds talks with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas during the latter's official visit to Russia.The sides are expected to discuss topical issues of developing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on the situation in the Middle East in light of the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict and unprecedented humanitarian disaster in the region.Putin and Abbas last met in person in Astana, Kazakhstan, in 2022. Last year, they held two bilateral phone talks and one conversation together with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, Iran's then-President Ebrahim Raisi, and Egypt's head of state Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, 11 days after Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090954509_10:0:2741:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c486a4b37a8fd4a755b8ac8cbbf9d2.jpg
true
PT34M56S
Sputnik is live as Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday holds talks with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas during the latter's official visit to Russia.
The sides are expected to discuss topical issues of developing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on the situation in the Middle East in light of the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict and unprecedented humanitarian disaster in the region.
Putin and Abbas last met in person in Astana, Kazakhstan, in 2022. Last year, they held two bilateral phone talks and one conversation together with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, Iran's then-President Ebrahim Raisi, and Egypt's head of state Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, 11 days after Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.
