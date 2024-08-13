https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/russian-military-forestalls-ukrainian-saboteurs-in-kursk--1119744317.html

Russian Military Forestalls Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kursk

Russian Military Forestalls Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kursk

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest political developments worldwide, including the latest out of Kursk.

2024-08-13T04:11+0000

2024-08-13T04:11+0000

2024-08-13T09:18+0000

fault lines

radio

bangladesh

kamala harris

joe biden

ukraine

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119744159_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9c5a90cf629e05244163d45faefceb94.png

Russian Military Forestalls Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kursk Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest political developments worldwide, including the latest out of Kursk.

The show begins with Sri Lankan political activist and geopolitical analyst MultiPolarBear sharing their perspective on the protests in Bangladesh.Then, Andrew Arthur, a resident fellow in law and policy for the Center for Immigration Studies weighs in on Kamala Harris's border policies.Later, political analyst, host of 'Pasta 2 Go' and 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, joins the show to discuss President Biden's first interview since dropping out.The third hour begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing the latest developments of Ukraine's attempted incursion into Russia's Kursk.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

bangladesh

ukraine

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

fault lines, joe biden interview, bangladesh riots, kamala harris border policy, ukraine invasion of kursk