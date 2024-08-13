https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/russian-military-forestalls-ukrainian-saboteurs-in-kursk--1119744317.html
Russian Military Forestalls Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kursk
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest political developments worldwide, including the latest out of Kursk.
The show begins with Sri Lankan political activist and geopolitical analyst MultiPolarBear sharing their perspective on the protests in Bangladesh.Then, Andrew Arthur, a resident fellow in law and policy for the Center for Immigration Studies weighs in on Kamala Harris's border policies.Later, political analyst, host of 'Pasta 2 Go' and 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, joins the show to discuss President Biden's first interview since dropping out.The third hour begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing the latest developments of Ukraine's attempted incursion into Russia's Kursk.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The show begins with Sri Lankan political activist and geopolitical analyst MultiPolarBear sharing their perspective on the protests in Bangladesh.
Then, Andrew Arthur, a resident fellow in law and policy for the Center for Immigration Studies weighs in on Kamala Harris's border policies.
Later, political analyst, host of 'Pasta 2 Go' and 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, joins the show to discuss President Biden's first interview since dropping out.
The third hour begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing the latest developments of Ukraine's attempted incursion into Russia's Kursk.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM