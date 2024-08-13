https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/ukraine-gambles-israeli-massacre-swiftboat-20-1119742631.html

Ukraine Gambles, Israeli Massacre, Swiftboat 2.0?

Ukraine Gambles, Israeli Massacre, Swiftboat 2.0?

Sputnik International

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is unfairly accused of deserting his National Guard unit, more accurately of inflating his rank and service record.

2024-08-13T04:13+0000

2024-08-13T04:13+0000

2024-08-13T09:16+0000

political misfits

ukraine

isis

hamas

iran

israel

2024 us presidential election

boeing

national guard

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0c/1119742743_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f7ae9c14539ca6d4bfe3f5ad4c544985.png

Ukraine Gambles, Israeli Massacre, Swiftboat 2.0? Sputnik International Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is unfairly accused of deserting his National Guard unit, more accurately of inflating his rank and service record.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, why Kiev’s Western backers aren’t applauding this tactic, and how the incursion will affect the rest of the front line in the Donbass. They also discuss reports that the Islamic State is resurging in Syria and Iraq and what “ISIS” actually is these days.Beirut-based journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discusses the climate in the Middle East as questions persist about the timing and nature of Iran’s anticipated retaliation to Israel’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh, the dubious target list Israel offered to justify attacking schools and mosques over the weekend and killing dozens of civilians, what significance to attach to some recent American military movements in the region, the status of ceasefire talks, and what people should know about Hamas’ new political leader.Political consultant and organizer Donna Davis discusses how much attacks on Tim Walz’ military record will hurt his campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris, whether to expect major protests at the Democratic National Convention later this month, how significant the issue of Gaza will be for the Harris campaign, new polling showing Harris’ lead solidifying, and the Secret Service possibly violating the constitution to use the bathroom.The Misfits also discuss the US government’s ongoing disappointment with Boeing, terrible revelations about Brits’ diets, whether the Vatican is hiding UFO secrets, and a lawsuit filed by women who say they were illegally denied abortions in emergency scenarios.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

iran

israel

minnesota

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, tim walz service record, when will iran attack israel, kamala harris campaign, vatican ufo proofs