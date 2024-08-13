https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/us-deploys-submarine-to-middle-east-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-attack-explained-1119743797.html

US Deploys Submarine to Middle East; Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Attack Explained

US deploys submarine to the Middle East; Israel anticipates direct attack from Iran; Russia says Ukrainian forces' strike on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant can be characterized as an "act of nuclear terrorism" by Ukraine's authorities.

James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the US deploying a submarine to the Middle East and speeding up US aircraft carriers headed to the region as Israel anticipates a direct attack from Iran.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine blaming the US and other Western sponsors for lagging weapons deliveries to support the proxy war, and Russia's prevention of Ukrainian armed forces breaking through deep into the Kursk region this past weekend.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the US escalating its war on dissent, an opinion piece urging dissidents not to protest at the Democratic National Convention, and Palestinian accusations that the US is responsible for the latest massacre of children in Gaza.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the latest developments surrounding last month's Venezuelan election.Dr. Gerald Horne, a Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Friday's Sudanese Consultations with the US on peace taliks, the 45% drop in profit for a Denmark shipping company for the second quarter of 2024 as Yemen continues to block the Red Sea in response to Israel's genocide of Palestine, and the DR Congo military court sentencing 26 men to death.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss Global opportunities in deepening China's reform to advance modernization in the new era, China's support for Iran in defending security, and how anger over the US's Gaza policy opens the door wider for China.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst Specialist, joins us to discuss the latest in the Middle East, as the US sends carrier planes and a missile submarine to Israel, US troops are injured in a drone attack in Syria, and Biden resumes weapon sales to Saudi Arabia.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Maersk's crashing profits because of the Yemen's Red Sea blockade in response to the genocide in Palestine, the US stock market and US multi-billion dollar aid packages for Israel and Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

