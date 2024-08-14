https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/attempts-to-impact-turkish-media-via-funding-from-us-threaten-sovereignty---association-1119766535.html

Attempts to Impact Turkish Media Via Funding From US Threaten Sovereignty - Association

Attempts to Impact Turkish Media Via Funding From US Threaten Sovereignty - Association

Sputnik International

US attempts to influence the Turkish media through financial aid packages pose a threat to the country's national sovereignty, the head of Turkiye’s Internet Journalism Association, Okan Geсgel, has said.

2024-08-14T11:07+0000

2024-08-14T11:07+0000

2024-08-14T11:07+0000

world

us

turkiye

media

sovereignty

propaganda

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082549564_0:0:3265:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_734d2985c5843e14fb66a44e9a0f3674.jpg

On Monday, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported, citing sources, that the United States tried to influence the Turkish media, promising to accumulate funding for its development. The head of the association believes that these US-proposed assistance packages worth over $15,000 are part of Washington’s attempts to boost the influence of the local media while the Turkish ones are going through economic difficulties.According to Gecgel, such support must be viewed as a serious threat and it "casts a shadow" on independence and impartiality of Turkish media and threatens the country's national sovereignty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/usaid-earmarks-15-billion-to-fund-ukraine-civil-society-launder-image-of-us-abroad-1119001824.html

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye’s internet journalism association, okan geсgel, turkish newspaper aydinlik, does us influence the turkish media