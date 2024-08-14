International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/attempts-to-impact-turkish-media-via-funding-from-us-threaten-sovereignty---association-1119766535.html
Attempts to Impact Turkish Media Via Funding From US Threaten Sovereignty - Association
Attempts to Impact Turkish Media Via Funding From US Threaten Sovereignty - Association
Sputnik International
US attempts to influence the Turkish media through financial aid packages pose a threat to the country's national sovereignty, the head of Turkiye’s Internet Journalism Association, Okan Geсgel, has said.
2024-08-14T11:07+0000
2024-08-14T11:07+0000
world
us
turkiye
media
sovereignty
propaganda
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082549564_0:0:3265:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_734d2985c5843e14fb66a44e9a0f3674.jpg
On Monday, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported, citing sources, that the United States tried to influence the Turkish media, promising to accumulate funding for its development. The head of the association believes that these US-proposed assistance packages worth over $15,000 are part of Washington’s attempts to boost the influence of the local media while the Turkish ones are going through economic difficulties.According to Gecgel, such support must be viewed as a serious threat and it "casts a shadow" on independence and impartiality of Turkish media and threatens the country's national sovereignty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/usaid-earmarks-15-billion-to-fund-ukraine-civil-society-launder-image-of-us-abroad-1119001824.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082549564_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eec12fad2c917fa8c7e0ed35af16096b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkiye’s internet journalism association, okan geсgel, turkish newspaper aydinlik, does us influence the turkish media
turkiye’s internet journalism association, okan geсgel, turkish newspaper aydinlik, does us influence the turkish media

Attempts to Impact Turkish Media Via Funding From US Threaten Sovereignty - Association

11:07 GMT 14.08.2024
© AP Photo / Burhan OzbiliciMembers of a Turkish political party hold national flags during a protest near the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay says his country won't bow to threats in an apparent response to U.S. President Donald Trump's warning to Ankara about the scope of its planned military incursion into Syria.
Members of a Turkish political party hold national flags during a protest near the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay says his country won't bow to threats in an apparent response to U.S. President Donald Trump's warning to Ankara about the scope of its planned military incursion into Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2024
© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - US attempts to influence the Turkish media through financial aid packages pose a threat to the country's national sovereignty, the head of Turkiye’s Internet Journalism Association, Okan Geсgel, has said.
On Monday, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported, citing sources, that the United States tried to influence the Turkish media, promising to accumulate funding for its development.
"The government of the Turkish Republic should withdraw the Anatolian media from this narrow place and not push the local media into the US arms. Otherwise, it is inevitable that the US will take advantage of the situation in which the weakened Anatolian media sources find themselves and try to increase its influence," Geсgel said on Tuesday, as quoted by Aydinlik.
The head of the association believes that these US-proposed assistance packages worth over $15,000 are part of Washington’s attempts to boost the influence of the local media while the Turkish ones are going through economic difficulties.
A U.S. marine packages USAID supplies bound for cyclone devastated Myanmar at the Utapao Air Force base near the southern city of Rayong, Thailand, Wednesday, May 14, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2024
USAID Earmarks $1.5 Billion to Fund Ukraine Civil Society, Launder Image of US Abroad
18 June, 01:53 GMT
According to Gecgel, such support must be viewed as a serious threat and it "casts a shadow" on independence and impartiality of Turkish media and threatens the country's national sovereignty.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала