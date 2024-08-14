https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/flames-as-high-as-80-feet-rage-around-athens-greece-1119764101.html

Flames as High as 80 Feet Rage Around Athens, Greece

The fires first began on Sunday at about 3 PM local time about 22 miles (35 km) north of Athens following a period of hot and dry weather.

The fires first began on Sunday at about 3 PM local time about 22 miles (35 km) north of Athens following a period of hot and dry weather. The fire then spread through nearby pine forests which had become dry from the intense heat, making it the ideal fire kindling, Qatar media reported.The “exceptionally dangerous” wildfire exhibited flames as high as 80 feet (25 meters) and raged toward Athens during the height of the Mediterranean country’s tourist season. The flames were carried by strong winds and by Monday had spread from their wooded, hilly tinderbox to the suburbs, which set off alarm bells for those living in Greece’s capital.Residents in several suburbs of Athens were sent emergency alerts telling them to evacuate their homes and head for areas away from the fire’s terrifying path. More than 250 people were helped by Greek police, US media reported citing X. Other institutions including a children’s hospital, a military hospital, two monasteries and a children’s home were also evacuated on Monday.Hundreds of firefighters were activated to control the blaze which on Monday was burning on two main fronts, said Greek Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias, who labeled the fire as “exceptionally dangerous”.Emergency personnel had to fight for more than 20 hours against the parts of the fire that swelled in densely forested areas.According to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service, Greece has experienced one of its hottest and driest summers ever recorded. And last year, the country had one of the largest wildfires ever recorded within the EU, during which 21 people were killed.

