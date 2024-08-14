https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/idf-says-hamas-shelled-humanitarian-corridor-in-rafah-area-1119764656.html

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the humanitarian corridor in the Rafah area was allegedly shelled by Palestinian movement Hamas, due to which movement and coordination along the route were temporarily suspended.

"Earlier today (Tuesday), Hamas terrorists opened fire toward the Humanitarian Route in the area of Rafah. Consequentially, movement and coordination along the Humanitarian Route has been temporarily halted as the area now constitutes an active combat zone," the IDF said on Telegram on Tuesday. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry says that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 39,900.

