Iran's Mission to UN in Geneva Calls for Recognizing Israel as Terrorist Regime - Reports
Iran's Mission to UN in Geneva Calls for Recognizing Israel as Terrorist Regime - Reports
Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahreini cited the basis for recognizing the Israeli regime as a terrorist one, the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.
The Iranian Ambassador in Geneva explained that according to article 2.1 of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, the institutions of the Israeli regime should be recognized as terrorist, the news agency reported.Bahreini sent letter to Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, and Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.He emphasized that by eliminating Palestinian leaders, Israel seeks to destroy the Palestinian political identity and called Haniyeh’s assassination a gross violation of international law.
israel, haniyeh's assassination, fars news agency, iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the un in geneva, ali bahreini

Iran's Mission to UN in Geneva Calls for Recognizing Israel as Terrorist Regime - Reports

13:25 GMT 14.08.2024
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, sent letter of strong protest to UN officials, and cited the basis for recognizing the Israeli regime as a terrorist one, the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.
The Iranian Ambassador in Geneva explained that according to article 2.1 of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, the institutions of the Israeli regime should be recognized as terrorist, the news agency reported.
Bahreini sent letter to Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, and Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.
He emphasized that by eliminating Palestinian leaders, Israel seeks to destroy the Palestinian political identity and called Haniyeh’s assassination a gross violation of international law.
