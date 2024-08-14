https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/irans-mission-to-un-in-geneva-calls-for-recognizing-israel-as-terrorist-regime---reports-1119769015.html
Iran's Mission to UN in Geneva Calls for Recognizing Israel as Terrorist Regime - Reports
Iran's Mission to UN in Geneva Calls for Recognizing Israel as Terrorist Regime - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahreini cited the basis for recognizing the Israeli regime as a terrorist one, the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.
2024-08-14T13:25+0000
2024-08-14T13:25+0000
2024-08-14T13:25+0000
world
iran
ismail haniyeh
geneva
palestine
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914872_0:201:2929:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_326854cbef0d2dfcbecd2d8656cc0d1b.jpg
The Iranian Ambassador in Geneva explained that according to article 2.1 of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, the institutions of the Israeli regime should be recognized as terrorist, the news agency reported.Bahreini sent letter to Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, and Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.He emphasized that by eliminating Palestinian leaders, Israel seeks to destroy the Palestinian political identity and called Haniyeh’s assassination a gross violation of international law.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/biden-asked-netanyahu-to-stop-bullshtting-him-in-call-after-haniyeh-killing---reports-1119633674.html
iran
geneva
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914872_98:0:2829:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00103115c76055e59743be6d6f74d0b0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel, haniyeh’s assassination, fars news agency, iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the un in geneva, ali bahreini
israel, haniyeh’s assassination, fars news agency, iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the un in geneva, ali bahreini
Iran's Mission to UN in Geneva Calls for Recognizing Israel as Terrorist Regime - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, sent letter of strong protest to UN officials, and cited the basis for recognizing the Israeli regime as a terrorist one, the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.
The Iranian Ambassador in Geneva explained that according to article 2.1 of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, the institutions of the Israeli regime should be recognized as terrorist, the news agency reported.
Bahreini sent letter to Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, and Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.
He emphasized that by eliminating Palestinian leaders, Israel seeks to destroy the Palestinian political identity
and called Haniyeh’s assassination a gross violation of international law.