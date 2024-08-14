Is the US working to replace Zelensky?; Sen. Graham calls invasion of Russia's Kursk 'beautiful'

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/is-the-us-working-to-replace-zelensky-sen-graham-calls-invasion-of-russias-kursk-beautiful-1119761113.html

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service says the US is working to replace Zelensky with a 'more manageable and less corrupt' figure; Sen.Lindsey Graham visited Kyiv yesterday, praising the Ukrainian attack on Kursk Oblast as "beautiful."

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Russian foreign intelligence report stating that the US is working to replace Zelensky with a 'more manageable and less corrupt' figure. He also talks about Senator Linsey Graham's visit to Kiev yesterday, where he praised the Ukrainian attack on Russia's Kursk Oblast as "beautiful."Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss his article about deceit in today's journalism and the problems with CIA torture.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss Zionism on the brink, the US telling Iran that only Israel may escalate, and how the selection of Yahya Sinwar as the new Hamas chief may signal fewer chances of an agreement to a ceasefire in Gaza.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, discusses how media coverage of Venezuela's Presidential Election normalizes US interference, the US offer to drop charges against Venezuela's Maduro if he leaves power, and the over 30 million cyber attacks per minute on Venezuela since July 28.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net joins us to discuss his article "The Question is Called: Waiting for Iran to Answer," Kamala Harris' support for ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, and the request not to protest at the upcoming Democratic Convention.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, discusses a report that the IDF is using the Amazon cloud to store intelligence on everyone, the call not to protest at the Democratic Convention, and a rights group suing the US for placing Palestinian Americans on an "illegal, racist watchlist,"Dr. Kenneth Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss how the US is ill-prepared for a nuclear showdown with China, how a second Thomas Shoal isn't worth a war with China, and a recently adopted resolution from the CPC Central Committee to further deepen reform in China to advance Chinese modernization.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author, joins us to discuss US weapons sales in Norway and Saudi Arabia and the importance of rescuing NATO from its crises of identity and purpose.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

