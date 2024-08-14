https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/netanyahu-and-gallant-trade-barbs-over-total-victory-in-gaza-1119761535.html

On the Tuesday, August 13th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of stories from around the globe, including the latest tiff between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to podcaster and political commentator Craig 'Pasta' Jardula about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's interview with X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk.Rachel then spoke to radio host and lawyer Steve Gill about Hunter Biden's legal troubles, as he faces allegations of violating the US' FARA laws.Author, journalist and geopolitical analyst Robert Fantina helped open the second hour of the show with a discussion on the recent turmoil between Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.In the final segment of the show, Rachel was joined by journalist and RT correspondent Manila Chan, who discussed a number of topics, including California Governor Gavin Newsom's war on the homeless.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

